Sumsub Joins Forces With Kenya's Premier Fintech Association To Drive Digital Innovation

Sumsub has secured a platinum membership with the Association of Fintechs in Kenya, a leading force in advancing the country’s digital financial transformation.

JOHANNESBURG , GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Our partnership with AFIK signals our ongoing commitment to driving business growth and innovation to the African market,” said Hannes Bezuidenhout, Sumsub ’s VP Sales for Africa, “Sumsub’s closer co-operation with AFIK will prove mutually beneficial, enhancing collaboration in the fintech sector across the region while unlocking talent and sharing best-practices in the verification and fraud prevention space.”AFIK was established in 2021 by a team of experienced professionals within the country’s fintech space. With its commitment to fostering growth and driving positive change, AFIK brought together a diverse group of fintech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, companies, investors, and policymakers to create a unified platform for collaboration and progress.Ali Hussein, Chairman of AFIK welcomed Sumub’s membership: “At the Association of Fintech of Kenya, our mission is to empower our members and the broader fintech community to harness the power of digital technology. By promoting innovation and knowledge-sharing, we aim to create an ecosystem where fintech solutions can thrive, making financial services more accessible, convenient, and inclusive for all Kenyan citizens.“This partnership with Sumsub marks a significant milestone in the advancement of Kenya's fintech ecosystem. By embracing innovative technologies and fostering collaboration, we are paving the way for a more inclusive, efficient, and secure financial landscape. We are excited to welcome Sumsub as a platinum member and look forward to the valuable contributions they will bring to the growth of our industry and the empowerment of Kenyan citizens,” he said.In January 2025, AFIK joined forces with four other major fintech associations – the Fintech Association of Kenya (FINTAK), Digital Financial ServicesAs a key player in the fintech space, AFIK is at the forefront of championing cutting-edge innovations, and this strategic partnership will accelerate the evolution of Kenya's financial technology landscape. Association of Kenya (DFSAK), Digital Credit Providers Association (DCPAK), and Blockchain Association of Kenya (BAK) - to form an umbrella body known as The Fintech Alliance (TFA). This alliance aims to unify the fintech ecosystem in Kenya, focusing on policy advocacy, access to capital, innovation enhancement, and promoting economic and social growth.With this membership, Sumsub will gain access to premium and exclusive benefits, including opportunities in both local and international Fintech markets. Sumsub will also have access to a dedicated Fintech distribution channel that connects members to clients, fostering collaboration and driving innovation within the East African Fintech sector. Additionally, the membership provides a direct link to other members who can offer solutions for in-house technology challenges. It also facilitates partnerships to train and develop both existing and emerging Fintech talent. Sumsub’s company logo will be showcased in selected activities, and it will have the opportunity to co-host events along with dedicated features in the AFIK newsletter, providing updates to the region on cutting-edge fintech reports and findings._________About AFIKThe Association of Fintechs in Kenya (AFIK) was established in 2021 by a team of experienced professionals within the fintech sector. Its mission is to foster and drive innovation within Kenya's financial technology landscape, promoting the adoption of digital solutions and supporting the growth of fintech companies across the country. AFIK serves as a collective voice for the industry, advocating for favorable policies and a conducive regulatory environment.About SumsubSumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, Travel Rule and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and protect your business.Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce and gaming industries including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.