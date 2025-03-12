Clootrack Launches Neo: The AI-Powered Insight Engine That Unveils Every Hidden Driver of Consumer Behavior

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Breakthrough in AI-Powered Consumer Insights, Now Unveiling Hidden Patterns with Unmatched Precision.Clootrack, a pioneer in AI-driven consumer insights, has unveiled Clootrack Neo , a revolutionary AI platform designed to decode every facet of consumer behavior and customer experience analytics with unprecedented accuracy.For years, businesses have struggled to fully understand customer decisions—shaped by subconscious influences, shifting cultural trends, and market fluctuations. Traditional research methods rely on fragmented customer feedback analytics and predefined assumptions, often missing emerging patterns and critical insights. Neo changes that.Neo is built to help businesses go beyond surface-level analytics and answer the "why" behind customer choices in real time.AI-powered discovery: A new era of consumer intelligenceClootrack Neo is built to uncover the unexpected. Leveraging advanced AI, it analyzes the broadest spectrum of consumer data sources through a fully unsupervised, goal-oriented approach. By detecting patterns across structured and unstructured data, Neo goes beyond conventional analytics—surfacing the hidden and emerging drivers behind consumer choices.Smart workflows for precise and scalable insightsDesigned for market research, insights, and CX professionals, Clootrack Neo transforms how enterprises leverage a CX analytics platform by introducing ready-to-use and custom-tailored analysis workflows, powered by AI blocks. These smart workflows intelligently adapt based on available data and specific business objectives, ensuring highly actionable and scalable insights for brands.Meet Genie – The GenAI Copilot for consumer insightsNeo also features Genie, a highly advanced GenAI-powered Copilot tailored for consumer insights and customer experience professionals. Genie seamlessly analyzes both structured and unstructured data, delivering contextual, validated, and decision-ready insights in minutes. With Genie, customer intelligence teams can test and refine hypotheses faster than ever—transforming decision-making across industries."Clootrack Neo represents a seismic shift in consumer intelligence. By combining unsupervised AI with goal-driven workflows, we’re giving insights professionals the tools to go beyond traditional analysis—helping them predict, strategize, and act with confidence," said Shameel Abdulla, CEO of Clootrack.As businesses grapple with fast-evolving consumer expectations, Clootrack Neo empowers insights teams with the intelligence to stay ahead of trends, make data-driven decisions, and drive meaningful impact faster than ever.About ClootrackClootrack is a leading AI-driven experience analytics platform that helps brands decode customer feedback, reduce churn, and accelerate growth. With its proprietary AI technology, Clootrack enables businesses to unlock deep consumer insights at speed and scale, without requiring complex resource deployment.Discover our Solutions:Voice of Customer AnalyticsActionable Consumer InsightsCX Competitive AnalysisProduct CX InsightsContact Center AnalyticsInvestment AnalyticsFor more information, visit www.clootrack.com

Powered by AI-driven reasoning, dynamic workflows, and the broadest data coverage, Clootrack Neo eliminates traditional analytics bottlenecks.

