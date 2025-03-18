Smileyscope acquires NeuroTrainer to Expand in Human Brain Performance

Smileyscope and NeuroTrainer join forces to unlock peak performance across the lifespan Enhance cognitive performance - from pain and anxiety reduction, to focused decision-making

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smileyscope Holding Inc, a leading global provider of virtual reality (VR) therapeutics announced its acquisition of NeuroTrainer Inc, a premier provider of neurocognitive optimization tools. The strategic integration of the two companies enables a world-leading brain optimization platform.

Smileyscope(TM) is a multi-award-winning digital therapeutics company with the first and only VR Analgesic(TM) cleared by the FDA for acute pain. Smileyscope is supported by the world’s largest VR procedural clinical trials, and is the standard-of-care in many of the world’s top hospitals to reduce pain and anxiety during medical procedures.

NeuroTrainer Inc, a Vanderbilt University spinoff, provides powerful, innovative NSF and NIH-backed neuroscience training tools to improve peak performance and mental focus. NeuroTrainer is the chosen VR cognitive performance optimization tool of the 2024 MLS Cup Champions LA Galaxy, and the catalyst of choice for the US special forces community.

Smileyscope’s strategic acquisition of NeuroTrainer is a significant milestone in the companies’ shared ambition to improve human brain performance across the lifespan. CEO of NeuroTrainer Inc, Noah Rolland will be assuming the role of CEO for Smileyscope Holding Inc post-acquisition. “Brain health underpins social and economic prosperity across companies, industries and nations. Combining forces enables us to be at the forefront of brain capital that drives essential growth and innovation”, says Noah Rolland, Smileyscope CEO.

It accelerates the company’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions to transform human performance, making brains more effective by facilitating both peak performance (NeuroTrainer) and pain/anxiety reduction (Smileyscope). The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) estimates that impaired brain health is costing the global economy as much as US$8.5 trillion a year in lost productivity.

Dr. Evelyn Chan, President, MD, MPH, MSc, DCH, says, “The joint company’s collective insights and rich dataset yield great synergies. In the era of artificial intelligence, ensuring that humans operate at peak performance will be a critical enabler.”

Smileyscope Chief Medical Officer and founder, A/Prof. Paul Leong, MD, MPHTM, CCPU, FRACP, PhD says, “The ability to bring together two science and evidenced based companies to address pressing real-world needs is a massive opportunity that we are uniquely positioned to address.”

About Smileyscope

Smileyscope is a multi-award-winning digital therapeutics company with proprietary technology that reframes medical procedures using choreographed virtual reality experiences to help reduce patient pain and anxiety, improving patient experience and improving clinical workflows. Smileyscope is FDA-cleared for acute pain and anxiety reduction for pediatric needle procedures. Globally, Smileyscope has been utilized by leading clinicians across a range of medical procedures such as vaccines, bloodwork, wound dressings, anesthetic inductions, cast applications/removals, medical imaging and avoiding sedation.

About NeuroTrainer

NeuroTrainer is revolutionizing the field of brain health with its neuroscience-based virtual reality platform. NeuroTrainer’s proven system enhances essential cognitive skills like decision-making, impulse control, task-switching and focus. The company is the cognitive training tool for athletes and students. It is also extending its reach to serve the Department of Defense, corporate performance optimization, and is pioneering research in evaluating NeuroTrainer’s impact on students struggling with ADHD.

