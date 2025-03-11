New affordable homes in the city for women at risk

Release date: 11/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has opened a new $15.7 million housing development that will provide affordable and secure long-term accommodation for women, prioritising survivors of family and domestic violence.

The Adelaide CBD development is the first of its kind in the city, with 24 affordable rental apartments that will help address a national shortage of long-term, affordable rentals for women, and their children, at risk of homelessness.

Featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the seven-storey building has been built by Australia’s only national specialist women’s housing provider YWCA Australia.

The development has a communal alfresco space on level six overlooking Adelaide’s Park Lands and sets a new standard for affordable housing for women and children to feel safe, secure and able to rebuild their lives.

The apartments are exclusively offered as affordable rentals at 75 per cent of the market rate for an equivalent property.

It will accommodate up to 57 residents, who are women and their family members on low to moderate incomes, with first residents arriving the next week.

The Malinauskas Labor Government supported the project through a $5 million no-interest loan repaid within a 20-year term from the SA Housing Trust.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This development is much more than a housing project, it is a sanctuary in the heart of Adelaide.

This is the first of its kind in the city, supporting vulnerable women and their families by providing safe and affordable long-term rentals to call home.

The Labor Government is proud to back developments like this, providing the financial support that ensures these projects off the ground.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard, Minister for Women & the Prevention of Domestic, Family & Sexual Violence

Through providing affordable, secure housing for women and children escaping the horror of domestic violence, we're not just offering a roof over their heads, we’re offering a sanctuary of hope, a place to call home and a foundation from which to rebuild lives.

Attributable to Nat Cook, Human Services

These affordable rental apartments are more than a roof—they are a lifeline, offering hope and stability to women and children at risk of homelessness in a national crisis.

Attributable to Nick Champion, Minister for Housing & Urban Development

Housing security is a springboard for future success. Providing safe and affordable long-term rentals will help transform these people’s lives.

Attributable to Michelle Phillips, YWCA Australia Chief Executive Officer

Safe homes are key to building equal futures. For 57 women and their families, that future starts now in this modern building that will soon become home.

This is more than just a roof over someone’s head. This is a starting point for someone to build the future they want, with the security of a safe and affordable home.

This project is a first for YWCA Australia in Adelaide. We made a bold decision to invest into a project where we could build long-term, affordable homes in a new location for us, where we knew there was a need in the community. And this is just the beginning.

YWCA has ambitious plans to continue to grow affordable housing so that we can meet the unique needs of women and gender-diverse people and we look forward to working with the South Australian Government on creating more homes in the future.