Rebuilding Her Legacy: Pasadena's Women's History Month Initiative for Altadena Businesses

Fundraiser will provide essential resources for women entrepreneurs who lost their businesses in California's destructive Eaton Canyon Fire.

Women entrepreneurs aren't just rebuilding businesses and ecosystems—they are salvaging what is left of potential generational wealth” — Veronica Fields

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As California faced a devastating wildfire and Women's History Month underway, nonprofit Connect 2 Rise Inc. announces its first annual Women's History Month Tea & Talk SOIRÉE to raise critical funds for women entrepreneurs devastated by January's catastrophic Eaton Canyon Fire. The event will take place on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at the organization's Pasadena community space.The Eaton Canyon Fire, which burned for 24 days starting January 7, consumed over 14,000 acres across Altadena and Pasadena. This one-time catastrophic blaze killed 17 people and destroyed more than 9,000 buildings, making it the fifth deadliest and second most destructive wildfire in California history.When fires devastate communities, women entrepreneurs risk losing hard-earned legacies that often represent generations of progress against systemic barriers. They face a critical triple challenge: depleted financial reserves, limited access to recovery capital, and the burden of rebuilding while serving as primary caregivers and breadwinners. Without support, these vital community pillars—employing other women and providing essential services—may close permanently, erasing years of economic independence.Event proceeds will fund emergency funding, free coworking space, pop-up market opportunities, peer support groups, technology recovery, and inventory replacement for affected women business owners. Connect 2 Rise aims to help restore at least 100 women-owned businesses by the end of 2025 as this is the first of many events geared toward economic development.Event DetailsWhat: Women's History Month Tea & Talk SOIRÉEWhen: Sunday, March 30, 2025, 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM (VIP Reception: 2:30 PM)Where: Connect 2 Rise Inc, 2594 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107Website: https://TeaTalks2025.eventbrite.com The Tea & Talk SOIRÉE represents a unique intersection of community, and purpose at a critical moment for our region's recovery," said Veronica Fields, Event Chair. "This is not just another charity event—it's a powerful statement that women in business will not be left behind as we rebuild Altadena.Sponsorship OpportunitiesWe're actively seeking vendors, speakers, sponsors, businesses and community partners to help make our inaugural Women's History Month Tea & Talk a tremendous success!Presenting Sponsor ($12,000): Premier event branding, reserved VIP table, featured media coverage, and special recognition during programCommunity Empowerment Sponsor ($6,000): Custom showcase space, reserved seating for 4 guests, prominent logo placement in all event materialsCommunity Builder Sponsor ($3,000): Reserved seating for 2 guests, branded presence in luxury gift bags and elegant table settingsBecome a Impact Partner: For Sponsorship Opportunities, Contact info@connect2rise.orgTake Action TodayPay It Forward: Sponsor an Affected Altadena Entrepreneur's Attendance: https://TeaTalks2025.eventbrite.com Secure Your Seat Today: https://TeaTalks2025.eventbrite.com Can't Attend But Would Like To DonateVisit our Fiscal Sponsor to Donate: Donate to Institute for Education, Research, and Scholarships - Connect 2 Rise (100 Percent Tax-Deductible Donation) https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=TFF6WMX6KNA2G About Connect 2 RiseConnect 2 Rise is a nonprofit dedicated to fostering meaningful connections across generations. Following the January 2025 Eaton Canyon Fire, the organization launched a disaster response initiative to address unique recovery challenges from teens to seniors.Veronica Fields founded Connect 2 Rise after witnessing rising social isolation firsthand. She initially created a coworking space to foster in-person connections post-pandemic, but observed that meaningful social bonds continued to decline while people are craving real connection, networks, and community. Driven by this concerning trend and passion to change empathy levels of the world, Veronica invested her personal savings to establish Connect 2 Rise, creating opportunities and a space for genuine connections among all age groups while addressing the critical need to rekindle humanity and empathy in our increasingly disconnected communities. Learn more about our community impact at https://www.connect2rise.org/ Social Media: #WomensHistoryMonth #Connect2Rise #TeaTalkSOIREE #EatonCanyonFire #RiseFromTheAshesTax Information:As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all donations are tax-deductible. Our fiscal sponsor is the Institute for Education, Research, and Scholarships, with a Federal Tax ID (EIN) of 72-1585854.For Media Kit: info@connect2rise.org

