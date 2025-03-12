Submit Release
Attorney General Ford Announces Homicide Charges Against 20 Defendants from the Deaths of Three Inmates at Ely State Prison

Carson City, NV – Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced a final arrest was made on Wednesday, March 5 against the persons charged with murdering three inmates and injuring five others at Ely State Prison. Defendants have been charged with multiple counts, including three counts of First-Degree Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Promote or Assist a Criminal Gang and five counts of Attempted Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Promote or Assist a Criminal Gang.

“The pursuit of justice does not stop at the prison gates, and those responsible for the deaths of the three inmates at Ely State Prison will be held accountable,” said AG Ford. “We remain committed to ensuring that violence and misconduct within our state correctional system are met with the full force of the law.”

The incident leading to the death of three inmates at Ely State Prison occurred on July 30, 2024. Twenty people have been charged in connection with the deaths.

This case is being investigated by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office. Attorney General Ford would like to thank the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Sparks Police Department, the Reno Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Office of Inspector General for their assistance and collaboration.

 

