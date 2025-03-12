Omega Law Group Secures a Jury Verdict for Over $5.77M for Accident Victim in Case Against LACMTA

Los Angeles, California – Omega Law Group Accident & Injury Attorneys represented Kevin McElrath in court in 2021, advocating for his right to accident compensation in the wake of a devastating accident involving Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority (LACMTA) and bus driver Robert Albertazzi.

On August 9, 2020, Kevin boarded the bus Albertazzi was driving and asked to be let off at a designated bus stop. Instead of allowing Kevin to leave at that bus stop, the driver stopped his bus a full lane of traffic away from the stop and did not inform Kevin or any of his other passengers of the dangers beyond the bus doors.

Kevin, unaware, stepped into oncoming traffic and was immediately struck by a passing car. He was transported to California Hospital Medical Center shortly after, where medical staff determined that he suffered a shattered knee, fractured ankle and broken central, and lateral incisors.

Kevin was 27 at the time of the accident and in perfect health. In the years following his collision, he would have to undergo dozens of visits with healthcare providers in addition to additional surgeries.

He would also have to undergo several root canals, nerve removals, and crowns.

The driver’s behavior on the day of the accident did more than violate LACMTA’s standards of operation. Omega Law Group’s bus accident lawyers believed that the driver actively violated the duty of care he owed Kevin and everyone else on his bus.

In light of that negligence, Omega Law Group worked with Kevin to take the driver and LACMTA to civil court, demanding damages for McElrath’s losses.

The case was filed on September 10, 2021 and was overseen by the Hon. Ian C. Fusselman and a jury. After deliberating the facts, the jury awarded Kevin $5,771,068.50.

CASE INFORMATION

Los Angeles County

Kevin McElrath v. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Case No: 21STCV33539

