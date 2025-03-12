Dan Strigle is New Kenai DA

March 11, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Dan Strigle is the new District Attorney in Kenai. Strigle accepted the position in January.

In August 2024, Strigle was appointed to serve as the Kenai Deputy District Attorney, where he gained invaluable leadership experience under the mentorship of former DA Scot Leaders. Leaders accepted a position in Kotzebue.

Kenai District Attorney Dan Strigle

"Scot did a wonderful job as the Kenai DA and will be missed in that position, but Kenai’s loss is Kotzebue’s gain. And, of course, Kenai is in good hands with Dan as DA there," said Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore.

"Dan’s professionalism, integrity, and vision make him an outstanding choice to lead the Kenai District Attorney’s Office," said Angie Kemp, Criminal Division Director.

DA Strigle obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and, thereafter, his law degree from Boston College Law School in 2017. Following graduation, DA Strigle joined the Criminal Division as an Assistant District Attorney, serving in both the Kenai and Fairbanks offices. These experiences provided him with a healthy understanding of our statewide mission and highlighted his strengths as a skilled litigator.

“It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of the Kenai Peninsula as District Attorney. I look forward to working with local stakeholders in the justice system to ensure that our community is safe and thriving,” DA Strigle said.

# # #

