From Sicily to Success: An Interview with Patelmo’s Pizzeria CEO Tom Amodei on Their Franchise Journey

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patelmo’s Pizzeria, renowned for its authentic Sicilian-style pizza, has announced its franchise expansion, inviting entrepreneurs to become part of a rich culinary legacy. We sat down with Tom Amodei, CEO and grandson of founder Anna Patelmo, to discuss the story behind Patelmo’s and what makes this franchise opportunity so unique.Q: Tom, Patelmo’s Pizzeria has a fascinating history. Can you tell us about its roots?Tom Amodei: Absolutely. Patelmo’s Pizzeria began with my grandmother, Anna Patelmo, who brought her love for authentic Sicilian flavors to America. She started the business with a simple goal: to share the recipes that had been in our family for over 100 years. Her commitment to quality and tradition set the foundation for what Patelmo’s is today—a place where every bite tells a story.Q: What inspired the decision to launch a franchise model?Tom: Over the years, we’ve had countless customers ask if we’d open Patelmo’s in their neighborhoods. That sparked the idea of franchising as a way to grow while preserving our values. Our franchise model is an opportunity for passionate entrepreneurs to share our authentic, handcrafted pizzas and become stewards of our family’s culinary legacy.Q: What makes Patelmo’s franchise opportunity stand out?Tom: It starts with our focus on authenticity. Franchisees aren’t just selling pizza—they’re offering a piece of history. Our recipes, passed down through generations, are crafted using fresh, high-quality ingredients. Beyond that, we provide comprehensive support, including two weeks of training at one of our locations and two weeks of on-site assistance during the franchisee’s launch. We also offer robust marketing strategies and foster a close-knit, family-centered network of franchisees.Q: Patelmo’s has seen consistent growth in recent years. What’s driving this success?Tom: The demand for high-quality, artisan pizza has been a major factor. Between 2021 and 2024, we experienced 20% growth, fueled by our loyal customer base and a growing appreciation for authentic food experiences. People want more than just a meal—they want to connect with the story and tradition behind it. That’s what Patelmo’s delivers.Q: What type of franchise partners are you looking for?Tom: We’re looking for individuals who value quality, tradition, and community. You don’t need prior restaurant experience; we’ll provide the training. What’s most important is a passion for great food and a commitment to delivering exceptional service.Q: What can new franchisees expect when they join Patelmo’s?Tom: They’ll gain access to a proven business model, our 100-year-old recipes, and a support system designed to ensure success. From marketing guidance to operational training, we’re with them every step of the way. It’s not just about opening a business—it’s about joining a family.Q: How can entrepreneurs learn more about becoming a franchisee?Tom: They can visit our website at www.patelmospizzeria.com/franchise or reach out to our franchise development team at franchise@patelmospizzeria.com. We’re excited to connect with people who share our passion for bringing authentic Sicilian pizza to new communities.Q: Finally, what does the future hold for Patelmo’s Pizzeria?Tom: The future is bright. Our vision is to bring Patelmo’s to neighborhoods across the country while staying true to our roots. We’re excited to see our family’s legacy grow and inspire others to achieve success through our franchise model.

