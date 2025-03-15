Asian AI Expert Wins She Shapes AI Award for AI & Learning

nna Mae Yu Lamentillo, founder of NightOwlGPT, has been awarded the AI & Learning Award at the inaugural She Shapes AI Global Awards.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asian AI expert Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo , founder of NightOwlGPT , has been awarded the AI & Learning Award at the inaugural She Shapes AI Global Awards, recognizing her groundbreaking work in linguistic preservation and digital inclusion for marginalized communities worldwide.The award was presented at University College London (UCL) by Professor Angela Aristidou, a fellow at the Stanford Digital Economy Lab and the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI. Aristidou commended Lamentillo’s commitment to leveraging AI for linguistic and cultural diversity, emphasizing that NightOwlGPT demonstrates how AI can be both community-driven and scalable. By creating tools that make the digital world more inclusive and accessible, Lamentillo is bridging gaps in representation and fostering real-world impact.Celebrating Women Leading AI InnovationThe She Shapes AI Global Awards honor women driving responsible AI advancements across key fields such as education, democracy, peacebuilding, environmental sustainability, and media transparency. Winners were selected by an international panel of AI experts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.Dr. Julia Stamm, founder of She Shapes AI, underscored the importance of diverse leadership in shaping AI’s future: “We are at a critical tipping point. If we want AI to work for everyone, it must be shaped by many, not a few. By celebrating women who propel the field forward, we showcase how AI can align with societal values and responsible principles—proving that business success and doing good are not mutually exclusive.”AI as a Tool for EmpowermentLamentillo’s award-winning initiative, NightOwlGPT, is an AI-powered platform designed to preserve endangered languages and enhance digital literacy. It offers real-time translation and culturally relevant learning tools, enabling indigenous and marginalized communities—from the Philippines to Colombia, Ghana, and Pakistan—to access education and economic opportunities in the digital age.As a member of the Karay-a ethnolinguistic group, Lamentillo has witnessed firsthand the urgent need to protect cultural heritage in an era of digital homogenization. Her work ensures that language serves as a bridge—not a barrier—to education, empowerment, and global participation.Honoring Women Shaping AI for Social GoodLamentillo joins five other trailblazing women recognized at the She Shapes AI Global Awards, each demonstrating how AI is driving meaningful, ethical, and responsible innovation:- Alicia Combaz (AI & Democracy Award) – Founder & CEO of Make.org, empowering over 10 million citizens to shape public policy through AI-powered civic engagement.- Branka Panic (AI & Peace Award) – Founder of AI for Peace, using AI to combat hate speech, enhance human rights investigations, and improve early warning systems in conflict zones.- Diana Gutierrez (AI & Nature Award) – Founder & CEO of Optim.ai, leading efforts to quantify and reduce AI’s environmental footprint, including the GreenIMPACT Calculator.- Jenny Romano (AI & Media Award) – Cofounder & CEO of The Newsroom, developing AI tools that help journalists verify and map information, improving accuracy and transparency in global news reporting.- Dr. Elizabeth M. Adams (AI & Thought Leadership Award) – A leading expert in AI policy and ethics, working to implement ethical AI frameworks and engage policymakers worldwide.Shaping a More Inclusive AI FutureThe She Shapes AI Awards are an officially recognized affiliated event of the Paris 2025 AI Action Summit, reinforcing the vital role of diverse voices in shaping global AI policy and innovation.Lamentillo’s recognition highlights a growing movement toward AI-driven solutions that prioritize people, planet, and progress. By integrating grassroots efforts with scalable technology, she and her fellow awardees prove that AI’s future must be inclusive, ethical, and accessible to all.

