British Columbia is taking action to attract doctors, nurses from U.S.

CANADA, March 11 - Sunita Dhir, parliamentary secretary for international credentials –

“Making it easier for internationally trained health-care workers, especially doctors, to deliver services for people in British Columbia is one of our government’s top priorities. That’s why we’re working to reduce barriers, while ensuring all physicians practising in B.C. have the education and skills to provide the high-quality health care people need. We’re taking action to get internationally trained doctors working and providing the services our communities need.”

Dr. Charlene Lui, president, Doctors of BC –

“We know how valuable it is for patients to have their own family doctor. The attachment system implemented in mid-2023 has made it easier for patients to connect to a family doctor. Proof that this streamlined process is working is demonstrated through the hundreds of thousands of patients now attached. While there is still work to do, it’s clear that family medicine is in a better place than it was just a few years ago.”

Angela Wignall, CEO, Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC –

“Nurse practitioners, as well as nurses of all designations, are vital to the delivery of accessible, high-quality primary care to British Columbians, and it is important to celebrate that more people in B.C. being matched with the care providers they need. We applaud the work of the ministry in expanding and strengthening primary care through investment in nursing. By backing nurse practitioners and nurses, we are ensuring that every person in the province can access timely, compassionate care.”

Patrick Rowe, registrar and CEO, College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC –

“These proposed amendments are part of the work we are doing at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC to innovate and modernize our bylaws so that we can help address B.C.’s health-human-resourcing issues. We will continue to work with government and other health partners to look for opportunities to ensure British Columbians receive more accessible and timely care.”

Cynthia Johansen, registrar and CEO, British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives –

“Following the success of our registration pathway for all internationally educated nurses, we’re looking to refine where we can. Registered nurses Canada and the United States share many similarities in education, practice and regulation. We’re exploring how to leverage those similarities and common systems to remove unnecessary requirements – and associated fees – to enable U.S.-registered nurses to join the B.C. health-care system in a matter of weeks.”

Dr. Maryam Zeineddin, president, BC Family Doctors –

“The LFP (longitudinal family physican) Payment Model proves that transformative change is possible as it created a compensation option for family physicians who provide longitudinal, relationship-based, family medicine care to a known panel of patients. Patients want a family doctor they trust, someone who understands their health journey. This model empowers family doctors to build those relationships.”

Adriane Gear, president, BC Nurses Union –

“Our work with government to establish minimum nurse-to-patient ratios will change the delivery of care in this province for the better, but it depends on having enough nurses working in the system. As we continue to advocate for further investments to expand the number of nurse education seats, today’s announcement is exciting, timely and signals the deep commitment of this government to exhaust every opportunity to bring the nurses we need to our province to make ratios a reality across the province.”

Dr. Habib Ur-Rehman, physician who recently moved from the U.K. to B.C. –

“Moving to B.C. wasn’t just about finding a place to work, it was about finding a place that values primary care. From the moment we arrived, we’ve been embraced by a community that not only welcomes family doctors but truly celebrates them. The beauty, the people and the government’s commitment to health care make this feel like home. We’re honoured to be part of this change and excited for the future ahead.”

Jill Hastings, patient, who was recently matched to a primary care provider –

“After being diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2022, it was a terrifying experience, particularly without a family doctor. However, after my completing my second treatment, I was gratefully matched to a family doctor. Having a family doctor has brought me a lot of relief and consistency. Now being cancer free, my doctor has all of my medical history, making it easier for further care and to focus on preventative medicine.”