Columbia River Treaty negotiations paused, information session will answer questions

CANADA, March 11 - On Tuesday, March 25, 2025, Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions, and Minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, will host a virtual information session to provide an update about the status of the Columbia River Treaty modernization process and answer questions in light of new developments from the U.S.

The U.S. has paused negotiations with Canada on an amended Columbia River Treaty. The U.S. administration said it is conducting a broad review of its international engagement.

Dix will be joined by Brittny Anderson, MLA for Kootenay Central, and Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay Monashee. B.C.’s lead on the Canadian Columbia River Treaty negotiation delegation will also be on hand to answer questions.

The session will take place from 6-7 p.m. (Pacific time) on Zoom and a recording will be available afterward. Questions can be sent in advance by Tuesday, March 18, 2025, to columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca.

The Province will also schedule in-person community meetings in the B.C. Columbia Basin. Those sessions, originally planned for early this year, will be confirmed once there is more clarity about next steps on the path to modernizing the treaty.

The virtual information session is part of the B.C. government’s ongoing engagement with Basin First Nations, local governments and residents about the agreement-in-principle (AIP) reached between Canada and the U.S. in July 2024.

Information about the AIP is available on the B.C. Columbia River Treaty website, including recordings of two virtual information sessions. In September 2024, the Province launched an online survey for people to share feedback about the AIP, which is helping inform the next steps in the modernization process.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue sharing comments and questions about the treaty and the AIP by emailing: columbiarivertreaty@gov.bc.ca

Learn More:

To register for the March 25 Zoom session, visit: https://ca01web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7sv70tIIRJWK1LCD51Mrig

Materials, recordings, survey and guidelines for written feedback about the AIP can be found on the B.C. Columbia River Treaty website: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/agreement-in-principle/

To keep up with the latest Columbia River Treaty news, subscribe to the newsletter at https://engage.gov.bc.ca/columbiarivertreaty/sign-up/ or follow the Columbia River Treaty on Facebook (@ColumbiaRiverTreaty).