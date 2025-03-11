Gender equity leaders gather from across the state to celebrate 40th anniversary of the Women of Achievement Awards

On an uncharacteristically sunny March Day last week, gender equity leaders from across the state gathered to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Women of Achievement Awards, hosted by the Oregon Commission for Women (OCFW).

Marking its 40th anniversary with a record-breaking number of applicants, this year’s competition was tougher than ever. In recognition of the outstanding talent, OCFW has doubled its impact — honoring two individuals per category for the first time in its history. Congratulations to the following awardees:

Emerging Leader Award, presented to an early career woman who has been working, volunteering and/or organizing for less than 5 years. They have displayed a commitment to their field, passion, or community. Author, public speaker, Beaverton City Councilor, Muslim, and super mom, Nadia Hasan, and Immigrant and Refugee Coordinator for the City of Portland, Wafa Almaktari.

Professional Achievement Award, presented to a woman who has been active for the last 5-15 years in furthering a cause, policy or need in their personal, professional, volunteer, or activism work. Executive Director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, Andrea Bell, and Deputy Director of the Coalition of Communities of Color, Jennifer Lee.

Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to a woman who has paved the way for other women in their 15+ years of service. Through their volunteer, personal, professional and/or activism work, they have inspired and supported the advancement of other women in their community and/or field. Lawyer, author, speaker, consultant, and activist, Peggy Nagae, and community leader, public health professional, and honorary Consul of Guatemala, Marta Guembes Herrera.

"When women rise, communities thrive.” said OCFW Chair Libra Forde. “The Women of Achievement Awards are not just a celebration of individual excellence – they are a declaration of our collective power to reshape the future. Today, we honored those who lead with courage, uplift with purpose, and ignite change that will echo for generations."

The Women of Achievement Awards, hosted annually since 1985 – only delaying 2020 due to Covid – has awarded and celebrated women across the state based on their accomplishments, commitment to equity, advancement of women’s rights, impact on historically excluded populations with respect to Black and brown communities, and so much more.

“This day of celebration and reflection was exactly what I needed.” said Fay Stetz-Waters, the Director of Civil Rights and Social Justice at the Oregon Department of Justice, who was the keynote speaker for the event.

“The positivity, resilience, and the unwavering resolve of trailblazing women honored at the 40th anniversary of the Women of Achievement Awards reignited my spirit and filled me with hope.” Stetz-Waters continued. “Their energy was a powerful reminder of the extraordinary strength we possess when we stand together – united through adversity – transforming today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities and lifting others as we rise. It was a testament of the boundless potential of women united in purpose and vision.”

Women’s History Month, recognized nationally since 1987 either through proclamations or joint resolutions, celebrate and honor the varying contributions and achievements women have made in their respective fields.

Thank you to our event sponsors, the Women’s Foundation of Oregon, Spirit Mountain Casino, and the Center for Women’s Leadership. Learn more at Oregon.gov/OAC.

Photo credit: Amanda Freeman