Wanted Suspect Arrested for Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect in a burglary in Southeast.

On October 12, 2024, at approximately 2:49 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a burglary. A suspect, armed with a handgun entered the victim’s residence and began assaulting the victim. The suspect took the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the scene.

On Friday, March 7, 2025, at approximately 7:07 p.m., members from the United States Capitol Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect pursuant to the D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 49-year-old Shani Cole of Southeast, D.C. was charged with Burglary in the First Degree.

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Capitol Police for their continued partnership and assistance throughout this investigation.

CCN: 24158172

###

