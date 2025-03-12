Material Handing Operations Utilize Tivar® 88 UHMW to Improve Uptime and Efficiency

Tivar® 88 provides a smooth and consistent flow of materials for bulk material handling system components like chutes, bins, hoppers, bunkers, and railcars due to its special lubricant and low coefficient of friction.

Tivar® 88 UHMW sheet from Interstate Advanced Materials delivers improved efficiency in material handling operations.

For bulk material handling system components such as bunkers, hoppers, chutes, bins, and railcars, Tivar® 88 provides a smooth and consistent flow of materials across its surface.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The material handling sector requires materials that ensure reliable bulk material movement and reduce downtime. With exceptional durability, self-lubricating properties, and high resistance to chemicals, wear, and abrasion, Tivar® 88 UHMW sheet from Interstate Advanced Materials delivers improved efficiency in material handling operations and consistent performance even under the most rigorous conditions.For bulk material handling system components such as bunkers, hoppers, chutes, bins, and railcars, Tivar88 provides a smooth and consistent flow of materials across its surface. Its specially formulated lubricant and low coefficient of friction work together to eliminate issues like arching, ratholing, and erratic material flow more effectively than standard grades of UHMW With outstanding resistance to wear and abrasion, Tivar88 is an excellent choice for liners, guides, and wear strips. This superior durability guarantees that components made from Tivar88 maintain their structural integrity and last significantly longer, resisting deformation and repeated impacts even under high-stress conditions. This extended part life reduces maintenance costs by extending the required service intervals for these applications.Moisture-sensitive parts such as seals, gaskets, and valve components benefit from Tivar88's increased dimensional stability compared to virgin or reprocessed UHMW . Tivar88 ensures that critical components operating in high-humidity environments remain dimensionally stable. For food processing components and applications like chemical handling, outdoor storage systems, and water treatment facilities, its resistance to moisture absorption minimizes the risk of downtime by preventing swelling and premature degradation.As a versatile replacement for custom-fabricated parts in material handling systems, Tivar88 is an ideal choice for components like bushings, chutes, flow control devices, slide plate retainers, spouts, and more. Its excellent machinability allows for easy shaping into complex components without compromising performance, enabling near-seamless integration into advanced bulk handling systems. Tivar88 sees use in many different custom applications and components like custom liners, impact guards, and guide rails and helps enhance system reliability.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Tivar88 in full sheet and cut-to-size options. To learn more about Tivar88 and how it improves the efficiency of material handling operations, call a material expert today at 800-742-3444.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.