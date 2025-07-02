Duraclad® PVC Liner Panels Improve Durability and Sanitation Standards in Agricultural Facilities

Duraclad® PVC Interlocking Liner Panel

Duraclad® PVC liner panels elevate sanitation standards and provide long-lasting performance for agricultural containment applications.

Duraclad® panels offer excellent chemical resistance, allowing for repeated washdowns without compromising structural integrity.” — Christopher Isar

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The agriculture industry demands materials that can withstand constant exposure to moisture, chemicals, washdowns, and physical wear caused by livestock and other animals. Duraclad® PVC liner panels from Interstate Advanced Materials are engineered to meet these challenges. With excellent structural strength and rigidity, Duracladdelivers long-lasting performance in a variety of agricultural containment applications.Milking parlors, dairy barns, and hog confinement buildings benefit from Duraclad’s moisture-resistant, non-porous surface and smooth, clean finish. These high-humidity environments require frequent sanitation and often degrade traditional materials over time. Duracladaddresses these challenges with interlocking tongue-and-groove edges and hidden fasteners that create a seamless installation, eliminating dirt-trapping gaps. Its strong resistance to water and cleaning agents supports more hygienic interiors, reduces maintenance needs, and contributes to healthier conditions for livestock.Wash bays, poultry processing facilities, and chemical storage rooms must endure frequent exposure to harsh sanitizers and agricultural chemicals. Duracladpanels offer excellent chemical resistance, allowing for repeated washdowns without compromising structural integrity. With a Class A fire rating, the panels perform reliably in demanding environments while supporting sanitation compliance and reducing long-term replacement costs.Packing houses, vegetable storage areas, and greenhouses face frequent wear from carts, equipment, and fluctuating temperatures. Duraclad's rigid multiwall structure resists denting and warping, maintaining dimensional stability. Its lightweight build and interlocking design streamline installation and replacement, helping reduce downtime and maintain cleaner, safer prep areas.Horse stables, equipment shelters, and livestock trailers benefit from Duraclad’s impact resistance and durability in harsh outdoor and semi-exposed environments. Unlike wood or metal cladding, Duracladwon’t rust, rot, or peel, and its glossy surface is easy to clean and maintain. These advantages lead to longer-lasting protection while retaining a cleaner, more professional appearance over time.Interstate Advanced Materials offers Duracladpanels in multiple size options. Agricultural professionals can save 30%+ on Duraclad® and other materials with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership. To learn more about material solutions for agricultural facilities , call a material expert today at 888-768-5759.Interstate Advanced Materials is a full-line distributor of high-performance sheet, rod, tube, plate, and bar, and proudly serves many diverse industries, including OEM, semiconductor, food processing, POP display, government, agriculture, automotive, and many others. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Advanced Materials provides full sheets and pallets, cut-to-size service, complex CNC, welding solutions, and full machining capabilities.Interstate Advanced Materials is known for selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and providing superior technical support. Excellence in all facets of the customer experience has been the cornerstone of Interstate Advanced Materials for over 40 years.

