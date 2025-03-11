"KILLING THE ROYALS" SERVES UP A WINNING COMBINATION OF MURDER, MYSTERY, AND PICKLE BALL

A Fast-Paced Thriller That Blends Suspense with the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Sport

PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Author Gary Resnikoff delivers a fresh and thrilling take on the murder mystery genre with Killing The Royals: A Pickleball Murder Mystery, a gripping novel that combines fast-paced intrigue, sports drama, and unexpected twists. Set in the growing world of pickleball, this book is a must-read for fans of suspense, as well as enthusiasts of the sport.After losing his wife to cancer, Al is searching for a fresh start. Once an advanced-level pickleball player, he hopes that moving to the small border town of Rio Viejo and returning to the game he loves will help him heal. But just as he begins to settle in, players start dying under mysterious circumstances. With the local sheriff and a retired homicide detective struggling to solve the case, suspicion falls on Al, the town’s newest resident. Now, as he fights to clear his name, he must uncover the truth behind the killings—before he becomes the next victim.Beyond the gripping murder mystery, Killing The Royals also offers 26 valuable pickleball tips, making it an entertaining and informative read for players at all skill levels. The book’s characters, rivalries, and court-side drama will feel all too real for those familiar with the sport, while newcomers will find themselves drawn into the fast-growing pickleball culture.ABOUT THE AUTHORGary Resnikoff is a writer, artist, and former pioneer in the solar industry. Before pursuing his passion for storytelling, he also launched one of the first online career development companies. Now based in Port Hueneme, CA, he spends his time writing, creating art, and playing pickleball at Moranda Park. Resnikoff is also the author of All in a Day's Work, a suspense thriller centered around a radio celebrity caught in a deadly web of crime.Killing The Royals: A Pickleball Murder Mystery is now available on Kindle and in paperback on Amazon . Stay tuned for author events, exclusive content, and more!Amazon: https://a.co/d/5XeOyq6 WHERE TO FOLLOW GARY RESNIKOFF

