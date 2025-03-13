Tariff Turmoil: How a 20% Import Tax Threatens American Small Businesses and How One US Manufacturer Is Beating It

Andrew DiMino President of Big Boy Bamboo Big Boy Bamboo Pesto (Dark Green) Big & Tall T-Shirts Big Boy Bamboo Chocolate (Brown) Big & Tall T-Shirts

Big Boy Bamboo delays price increases despite harmful 20% tariffs, offering customers pre-tariff pricing and special discounts while inventory lasts.

These new tariffs are essentially a tax that punishes American businesses and customers, making everyday necessities more expensive without benefiting our economy.” — Andrew DiMino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Boy Bamboo, a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly clothing designed exclusively for Big & Tall men, announces that due to the recently imposed 20% tariffs on imported goods from China, including bamboo viscose fabric, future price adjustments will be necessary. However, Big Boy Bamboo strongly opposes these tariff increases, recognizing them as detrimental taxes levied upon American businesses and consumers.

Recognizing the substantial financial burden these tariffs impose upon customers, Big Boy Bamboo commits to postponing the implementation of the new prices for an extended period. Specifically, price adjustments will not be effective until new shipments produced after applying these tariffs arrive at their warehouses.

Big Boy Bamboo actively encourages customers to take advantage of current inventory at pre-tariff pricing in a dedicated effort to support customers through this challenging period. Customers are urged to maximize savings by purchasing from the company's existing inventory, benefiting from substantial discounts on multi-pack bundles:

* 10% OFF all 3-Packs and 4-Packs

* 20% OFF all 7-Packs

Additionally, customers can enhance their savings through exclusive Spring coupon codes:

* LOCKIN10 for 10% OFF orders of $75+

* BAMBOO15 for 15% OFF orders of $125+

* SPRING20 for 20% OFF orders of $200+

WE NOW SHIP EVERY ORDER PLASTIC-FREE!

We are thrilled to announce we've transitioned to 100% plastic-free packaging and shipping supplies. Our new glassine bags, Kraft paper packaging, and cardboard boxes are not only recyclable but also biodegradable, ensuring that our packaging leaves as little impact on the environment as possible. And, there's no added cost to you!

Big Boy Bamboo is the eco-friendly, sustainable bamboo clothing brand for all men—specifically men who wear traditional sizes (S-XL), big sizes (2XL-8XL), and tall sizes (1XLT-4XLT). We manufacture soft, comfortable bamboo clothing that makes every man an icon.

We carry soft, comfortable bamboo t-shirts for all guys no matter their size. Our casual wear shirts help all men look great, feel comfortable and keep them cool all day long. We’re your new favorite men's sustainable clothing brand for all shirt sizes.

OUR CORE VALUES

Inclusivity: We cater to the unique needs of all men, including those who wear extra big sizes.

Sustainability: We embrace eco-friendly practices including using organic bamboo and organic cotton materials.

Comfort: We create soft, comfortable, and stylish clothing for all customers.

Environmental Responsibility: We are committed to reducing the environmental impact of clothing production as well as sustainable business practices.

Work/Life Balance: We encourage all team members to embrace a life they can live to the fullest.

For more detailed information or to purchase, visit BigBoyBamboo.com.

