Governor Stein To Deliver First State of the State Address, Highlight North Carolinians Who Make Our State Strong

Tomorrow, Governor Josh Stein will deliver his first State of the State Address, highlighting his vision for the future of North Carolina. During his address, he will highlight ongoing western North Carolina recovery efforts and urge the General Assembly to invest in economic opportunity, workforce development, families and children, public schools, and public safety.

Today, Governor Stein also announced his honored guests for the State of the State.

After Hurricane Helene, Ashley and Freddy hauled food, propane tanks, heaters, and anything else that their neighbors needed across Minneapolis, Newland, and the rest of Avery County. In the weeks and months since, Ashley has used her Facebook page to broadcast the needs she discovers and to connect people to resources. Matt and Michelle Banz of Rutherford County, who own Chimney Rock Gemstone Mine. Their business has been a beloved tourist attraction and family outing destination for 21 years – until Hurricane Helene caused the Rocky Broad River to flood their store. Currently, their business is facing a collapsed floor and flooded merchandise and has not yet been able to reopen. Chimney Rock Gemstone Mine received a grant from the Governor’s Western North Carolina Small Business Initiative.

North Carolina’s LEOs make tremendous sacrifices to keep people safe and run towards danger when others might flee. has served in law enforcement since 1984, including previously serving the United States Department of Justice as a Special Agent in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Debbie Dalton of Mecklenburg County, whose son Hunter tragically died of a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Since his death, Debbie has dedicated herself to trying to keep other parents from having to face the loss that she has. She founded the Hunter Dalton #HDLife Foundation, which is committed to providing education and resources to help prevent the use of potentially lethal recreational drugs and stem the tide of tragic overdoses.

Click here to live stream Governor Stein’s State of the State address tomorrow at 7PM.