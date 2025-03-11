ODA recruiting for 72 commodity commissioner openings — apply by April 6, 2025

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) seeks applicants to fill 72 commissioner seats on 22 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions.

The deadline to apply is April 6th, 2025.

For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about commissions, please visit:

Commodity Commissions website.

The Director of the ODA appoints commissioners. Once selected commissioners serve as public officials; most serve three-year terms. Their duties include making decisions about funding for promotion, education, and research projects. The Director is seeking applicants representing the diversity among Oregon’s farmers, ranchers, processors, and commercial fisheries. For public members, users of the commodity who have an interest and time to serve are often the best fit.

A public member must be a U.S. citizen, an Oregon resident, and have an active interest in improving economic conditions for the commodity. A public member cannot be directly associated with producing or handling the specific commodity they seek to serve.

Applicants for producer or handler positions must also be U.S. citizens, an Oregon resident, and have paid or collected the assessment for that particular commodity for the previous three years or longer in some cases. A producer is defined as a grower or harvester. A handler is the first to buy the commodity from the producer and is often a processor, distributor, or marketer.

The following commodity commissions have openings:

Oregon Albacore Commission – 3 producers (P1,P2,P3) & 2 handlers (H2,H3), 1 public member (M)

Oregon Beef Council – 2 producers (P4 beef producer, P6 feeder/feedlot)

Oregon Blueberry Commission – 2 producers (P3, P5), 1 handler (H1)

Oregon Clover Commission – 1 producers (P4), 2 handlers (H1, H2)

Oregon Dairy Products Commission – *2 producers (P3, P4), 1 public member (M)

*P3 Willamette/Southern Oregon

(Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah, Washington, Lane, Linn, Benton, Marion,

Polk, Yamhill, Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Coos and Curry counties)Oregon

*P4 Tillamook/North Coast

(Clatsop, Tillamook and Lincoln counties)

Dungeness Crab Commission –*3 producer (P1,P2,P3), 1 handler (H2), 1 public (M)

*P1 – state at large

*P2 – port of Brookings

*P3 – port of Astoria

Oregon Fine Fescue Commission - 2 produces (P3, P4)

Oregon Hazelnut Commission – 2 producers (P3, P4)

Oregon Hemp Commission – *2 producers (P2 & P6), 1 handler (H2)

*P2 - Eastern Oregon ( Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur, Umatilla, Union and

Wallowa Co.)

*P6 – state at large

Oregon Hop Commission – 2 producers (P4,P5), 1 handler (H1), 1 public member (M)

Oregon Mint Commission – 3 producer (P1,P2,P3)

Oregon Potato Commission – *2 producers (P3, P9)

*P3 - Central Oregon (Crook, Deschutes, Gilliam, Sherman, Wasco, Wheeler &

Jefferson Co.)

*P9 - Willamette Valley (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Hood River, Lincoln,

Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Yamhill and Washington Co.)

Oregon Processed Vegetable Commission – 3 producers (P2, P4,P5), 1 handler (H2), 1 public member

Oregon Raspberry & Blackberry Commission – 3 producer (P3,P4,P5), 1 handler (H2)

Oregon Ryegrass Growers Seed Commission – *2 producers (P1, P4), 1 public member (M)

*P1 – state at large

*P4 – Linn County

Oregon Salmon Commission – 3 producers (P2, P3, P5),1 handler (H1)

*P2 - Cascade Head to south of Florence

*P3 – State at Large

*P5 – state at large

Oregon Sheep Commission – 2 producers (P1, P6), 1 handler (H2)

Oregon Strawberry Commission – 3 producers (P2, P3, P4)

Oregon Sweet Cherry Commission – *4 producers (P1, P2, P3, P6),

*P1, P2 -Western Oregon (all areas west of the Cascade Mountains)

*P3 - Columbia River (Wasco and Hood River Counties)

*P6 – state at large

Oregon Tall Fescue Commission – 3 producers (P2, P4,P5)

Oregon Trawl Commission – 1 producer (P3), 2 handlers (H1, H2)

Oregon Wheat Commission – *1 producer (P2), 1 handler (H2)

*P2 - Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman, Wasco & Jefferson Co.

Commodity Commissions Oversight Committee – 3 administrators, 1 commissioner