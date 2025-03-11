LegalVision Announces Strategic Partnership with Quadrant Private Equity

LegalVision logo Lachlan McKnight (CEO of LegalVision)

Legal services disruptor LegalVision is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Quadrant Private Equity, a leading private equity firm.

Partnering with Quadrant represents an important milestone. Our partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and expand our legal services model across the markets we operate in.” — Lachlan McKnight (CEO of LegalVision)

Founded in 2012, LegalVision has built its success on a subscription-based legal services model catering to startups, SMEs and larger enterprises. Quadrant’s investment and partnership will position the law firm for further expansion in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

Lachlan McKnight, CEO of LegalVision, commented, "Partnering with Quadrant represents an important milestone in our journey. Our partnership will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and expand our innovative legal services model across the markets we operate in."

Through this partnership, LegalVision will increase investment in its team, technology and product, further enhancing its all-inclusive legal services subscription which has set the firm apart in the large and fragmented legal services market. Quadrant’s Marcus Darville and Peter Elkhouri will join the LegalVision board.

"Quadrant is the ideal partner to ensure LegalVision is well-positioned to be a driving force in the legal sector. Looking ahead, this new chapter will allow us to enhance our offering and ensure that our clients continue to enjoy a market-leading experience," McKnight added.

Peter Elkhouri, Investment Director at Quadrant, commented, “LegalVision is a business we have been tracking for some time – we have been highly impressed by the team and the way they are disrupting the large and fragmented B2B legal services industry. The business now has +4,500 active clients and is growing +30% p.a. with its disruptive technology-driven model. We are excited to be partnering with Lachlan and the team to help further drive growth and awareness of their differentiated offering across Australia, New Zealand and the UK”.

LegalVision was advised by Gilbert + Tobin and Allier Capital.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Anthony Lieu (Head of Marketing and Partnerships)

media@legalvision.com.au

About LegalVision

LegalVision is a disruptor in the commercial legal services industry operating in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The law firm’s innovative approach to subscription-based legal services enables their lawyers to deliver fast, high-quality legal support while being more cost-effective for business leaders, founders, and General Counsel. LegalVision has earned prestigious accolades, including being named Asia-Pacific’s fastest-growing law firm (Financial Times) and Law Firm of the Year (Australasian Law Awards) two years in a row.

About Quadrant Private Equity

Quadrant Private Equity is a leading private equity firm investing in companies in Australia and New Zealand. Since inception in 1996, Quadrant has raised more than $9 billion from 14 funds. To date Quadrant has completed +100 investments across sectors including retail, healthcare, media, technology, consumer foods, and business services. Quadrant's investors include Australian and global superannuation funds, investment funds and sovereign wealth funds.

