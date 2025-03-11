NOTICE: Notice of Intent - Proposed Rule regarding Petitions for Declaratory Orders

News

March 11, 2025

News article

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry submitted a Notice of Intent with the Louisiana State Register giving public notice that the Department intends to promulgate LAC 7:I.111, in order to provide for petitions for declaratory orders and rulings in accordance with R.S. 49:977.4. The proposed rule provides the mechanism and procedure by which interested persons may submit a petition for declaratory order to the department or to any public body created within it.

The Notice of Intent will be published in the March 2025 edition of the State Register. Interested Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Amy L. McInnis, Department of Agriculture & Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd., Suite 2000, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 and must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on April 10, 2025. All written comments must be signed and dated.

Notice of Intent