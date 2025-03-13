Brazilian economist and lawyer Luis Wolf Trzcina releases his book The Marvellous Connections Between ESG and Taxation

The book presents a fresh perspective, reimagining tax policy as a pivotal instrument for decarbonization, offering a novel approach to this critical issue.

RIO DE JANEIRO , RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazilian economist, accountant and lawyer Luis Wolf Trzcina releases his latest book "The Marvellous Connections Between ESG and Taxation”

Published by Wolters Kluwer, the work explores the connections between tax practices and the principles of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), offering an innovative and relevant approach to the global business landscape.

Author of the bestseller “Connecting Taxes to Purpose”, which consolidated the debate on ESG and taxes in Brazil, Luis Wolf strengthens his position as a leading authority on the subject. With extensive experience as a speaker, MBA professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas, and career mentor, he uses this new book to broaden the discussion on sustainability and tax compliance from an international perspective.

The launch is expected to attract the attention of professionals and organizations worldwide, highlighting the importance of integrating sustainable purposes into fiscal management. Integrating taxation with ESG is truly an innovative approach, as it reimagines tax policy as a tool for driving sustainable change, rather than just a revenue mechanism, as it comprises:

• Behavioral Incentives: By linking tax policies to ESG performance, governments can create financial incentives that encourage companies to adopt greener, more socially responsible practices.

• Aligning Interests: It bridges a gap between public policy and corporate strategy, ensuring that business operations will contribute positively to environmental protection, decarbonization, social challenges, and robust governance.

• Risk Management: Recognizing ESG factors in tax considerations helps companies manage risks more effectively. It nudges them to invest in sustainability, which in turn can lead to long-term economic benefits and corporate stability.

• Holistic Impact: This approach not only benefits companies by potentially reducing their tax burdens through sustainable tax incentivized practices but also make employees feel more engaged when they feel their professional activities have a positive outcome to society. And it has a lot to do with purpose. In essence, this integration represents a paradigm shift, by using tax policy as an active lever to boost sustainable development and corporate accountability in today’s evolving economic landscape. All these issues are magnifically covered by the Brazilian writer in the book he had just released by Wolters Kluwer.

“The Marvellous Connections Between ESG and Taxation” is a precursor and significant literary work examining the convergence of ESG with taxation. Or, as his editors said: “Based on not only on the historical significance of taxation in fostering progress but also on the Japanese concept of ikigai (sense of fulfilment) and the humanist psychology associated with Victor Frankl, the author’s strikingly original approach to tax law pulls together new perspectives on a variety of current global concerns around taxation”.

The book is already available, at https://law-store.wolterskluwer.com/s/product/the-marvellous-connections-between-esg-and-taxation-how-can-taxes-cont/01tPg000009kJAXIA2

Author’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luis-wolf-trzcina-76a18920?utm_source=share&utm_campaign=share_via&utm_content=profile&utm_medium=ios_app



