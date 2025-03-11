Glenburn Students Visit Supreme Court Mar 11

Justice Douglas Bahr visited with thirty students and teachers from Glenburn High School. Students from Glenburn, led by teacher McKenzie Skarsgard, were able to sit in on the floor session of the legislature, meet with Governor Armstrong, and wrapped up their visit at the supreme court. Justice Bahr explained the role of the state supreme court as an appeals court in North Dakota, explaining that it handles over 350 oral arguments, on average, per year, and the role that judges and attorneys play in the legal system.
Above, in the supreme court courtroom, Justice Bahr speaks to students from Glenburn.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.