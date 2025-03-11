Glenburn Students Visit Supreme Court Mar 11

Justice Douglas Bahr visited with thirty students and teachers from Glenburn High School. Students from Glenburn, led by teacher McKenzie Skarsgard, were able to sit in on the floor session of the legislature, meet with Governor Armstrong, and wrapped up their visit at the supreme court. Justice Bahr explained the role of the state supreme court as an appeals court in North Dakota, explaining that it handles over 350 oral arguments, on average, per year, and the role that judges and attorneys play in the legal system.

Above, in the supreme court courtroom, Justice Bahr speaks to students from Glenburn.