Celebrating 16 Years: Oakville Fence Repair LTD Expands with Landscaping Services

Oakville Fence Repair LTD

Oakville Fence Repair LTD celebrates 16 years of excellence, now offering landscaping, snow removal, and more.

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakville Fence Repair LTD , a trusted name in outdoor construction, fence repair, and deck installation and repair proudly announces its 16 years of serving Oakville and the Greater Toronto Area. In celebration of this achievement, the company has expanded its service offerings to include professional landscaping, providing customers with a one-stop solution for their outdoor needs.With 20 years of experience in the industry, Oakville Fence Repair LTD has built a reputation for high-quality work, reliability, and outstanding customer service. Specializing in fence installation and repair, decking, and outdoor structures, the company has been the go-to provider for residential, commercial, and serving clients in Oakville, Burlington, Mississauga, Hamilton, Milton, and beyond.The new landscaping services include: lawn care and maintenance, garden design and installation, hardscaping solutions (patios, walkways, retaining walls) waterfalls, outdoor kitchens, seasonal clean-ups and property enhancement, and snow removal.Oakville Fence Repair LTD is dedicated to using only the best quality materials to ensure long-lasting, beautiful outdoor spaces. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction, the company also offers a loyalty program for returning customers, senior discounts to support the community, and free estimates with a satisfaction guarantee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.