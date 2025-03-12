Sarcomatrix to Present Preclinical Data on S969 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Logo

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics , a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for muscle diseases, will present new preclinical data on its lead drug candidate, S969, at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference in Dallas, Texas, next week. The presentation, titled Advancing S969: A Novel Alpha7 Integrin-Enhancing Small Molecule for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Therapy, will be held in the Exhibit Hall from March 16 at 6:00 PM to March 18 at 8:00 PM CT and will be presented by David Craig, PharmD, CEO of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics The company’s latest research, featured in a poster presentation, highlights the potential of S969 as a first-in-class small molecule therapy targeting Alpha7 Integrin, a critical structural protein involved in muscle integrity and repair. S969 is an oral, once-daily small molecule designed to enhance Alpha7 Integrin, a key protein that stabilizes muscle fibers and helps compensate for dystrophin loss. In addition to its effects on skeletal muscle, S969 has demonstrated strong activity in cardiac muscle, addressing a critical unmet need in Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Since cardiac failure is the leading cause of early mortality in individuals with DMD, S969’s ability to enhance cardiac muscle integrity could provide significant therapeutic benefits, potentially improving both quality of life and long-term survival for patients.Unlike existing therapies that focus on dystrophin restoration, gene therapy, or corticosteroids, S969 offers a novel approach by targeting an alternative muscle-support pathway that could provide broad therapeutic benefits for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients, regardless of their specific genetic mutation. By increasing Alpha7 Integrin activity, S969 strengthens muscle fiber connections, reduces damage, and supports muscle regeneration, with the potential to slow or even reverse disease progression. This mechanism also presents an opportunity for combination therapy, where S969 could be used alongside existing DMD treatments to improve patient outcomes.Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a severe, progressive disease with limited treatment options and a significant burden on patients and caregivers. S969’s potential as an oral, non-gene therapy could transform the treatment landscape by offering a scalable, mutation-independent option. In preclinical studies, S969 demonstrated improved muscle strength and endurance, enhanced six-minute walk test performance, normalization of key biomarkers of muscle health, and stabilization or potential improvement of disease progression in the DMD dog model. For physicians, S969 represents a targeted, easily administered therapy that could integrate seamlessly into standard care. If successful in clinical trials, it could reduce reliance on corticosteroids, delay mobility decline, and provide new hope for families affected by DMD.In addition to the poster presentation, Dr. Dean Burkin, Professor and Interim Chair Department of Physiology and Cell Biology, University of Nevada will chair the session Genetic Modifiers – New Targets for Muscular Dystrophies as part of the Disease Mechanism Track on March 18 from 4:30 to 6:00 PM CT at the MDA Clinical Meeting in Dallas. This session will explore genetic modifiers and emerging therapeutic strategies for muscular dystrophies, reinforcing the importance of novel approaches like S969 in advancing DMD treatment.For more information about Sarcomatrix’s research and development efforts, visit www.sarcomatrix.com About Sarcomatrix TherapeuticsSarcomatrix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for muscular dystrophies, sarcopenia, and other muscle-related diseases. The company’s lead candidate, S969, targets a key kinase on the Hippo-YAP axis, with the potential to restore muscle integrity and function. By leveraging cutting-edge science and strategic partnerships, Sarcomatrix is committed to delivering life-changing treatments to patients with muscle degeneration disorders. For more information, visit www.sarcomatrix.com Media Contact

