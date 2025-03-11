AsedaSciences® Announces the Launch of Zebrafish Screening Service in Collaboration with the Tanguay Lab

AsedaSciences expands global access to the ZBEScreen™, a validated, cost-effective method for early toxicity assessment from the renowned Tanguay Lab

Zebrafish screening offers unparalleled advantages for early toxicity risk assessment, reducing reliance on traditional animal models, to accelerate the development of safer therapeutics and chemicals” — Brad Calvin, CEO, AsedaSciences

SCHINDELLEGI, SCHWYZ, SWITZERLAND, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsedaSciences, an innovator in predictive toxicology and drug discovery solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a state-of-the-art zebrafish screening service in collaboration with the renowned Tanguay Lab. The ZBEScreen™ is a highly-validated and widely published testing service provided by the experienced scientific team of Prof. Robyn Tanguay. Through this collaboration, researchers in the chemical producing industries can now access this advanced, high-throughput platform to assess compound safety risk, far earlier in the Research phase, and at a fraction of the cost of traditional animal testing. More compounds can now be economically screened, far earlier, enabling broader assessment and selection of the best chemical candidates with improved safety profiles.By collaborating with the internationally recognized Tanguay Lab, a leader in zebrafish model research, AsedaSciences is enhancing its suite of advanced screening technologies. The zebrafish embryo model offers a highly predictive system for rapid toxicity assessment, developmental biology insights, and a deeper mechanistic understanding of compound effects. This advanced approach empowers the pharmaceutical, environmental, and consumer product industries to make safer, more informed decisions on compound selection and prioritization, with greater efficiency“Our collaboration with the Tanguay Lab expands global access to this well-validated method, enhancing our growing suite of complementary predictive toxicology products and services,” said Brad Calvin, CEO at AsedaSciences. “Zebrafish screening offers unparalleled advantages for early toxicity risk assessment, reducing reliance on traditional animal models, to accelerate the development of safer therapeutics and chemicals”"By rapidly integrating zebrafish chemical activity data with AsedaSciences' AI-driven predictive platforms, we can significantly enhance our ability to predict chemical safety and environmental impact, thereby advancing sustainable and responsible chemical decision-making,” said Robyn Tanguay.The zebrafish embryo screening service provides a comprehensive analysis of chemical and drug candidates, utilizing automated imaging, behavioral assessments, and data-driven analytics to deliver high-quality data. The ZBEScreen aligns with AsedaSciences’ approach of integrating biological screening methods that are synergistic, high-throughput, well validated and highly cost-effective. Scientists can order the ZBEScreen through the AsedaSciences 3RnD platform and compare to a library of over 800 diverse pharmaceutical, agricultural and industrial chemical compounds, which will continue to expand.For more information about AsedaSciences and this new collaboration with the Tanguay Lab, please visit AsedaSciences Home , or 3RnD Home For more information about the Tanguay Lab, please visit the Tanguay Lab Site , or contact Prof. Robyn Tanguay (Robyn.Tanguay@oregonstate.edu)

