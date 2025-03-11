Patricia Van Kirk joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Senior Vice President & Financial Advisor

I’m excited to be joining Seventy2 Capital and the opportunity to provide my clients with more personalized services and the greater flexibility of a boutique independent wealth management practice.” — Patricia Van Kirk, Senior Vice President & Financial Advisor

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Patricia Van Kirk has joined their practice as a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor.

Tom Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital’s President and Co-Founder said, “We are thrilled to welcome Patricia into our Bethesda office! Her drive to help clients reach their financial goals through personalized solutions makes her a great fit for our team, and we look forward to working with her.”

With over 25 years of experience supporting high-net-worth families and entrepreneurs, Patricia is focused on helping organize, plan, and manage all aspects of their wealth. She provides personalized planning-based services and investment advisory solutions for addressing the full life cycle of a family’s wealth management needs. Her areas of expertise include portfolio management, asset allocation, cash flow strategies, tax minimization, asset protection, risk management and family wealth transfer. Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, she served as a financial advisor in the wealth management practices of UBS and Merrill Lynch and a research analyst with the Center for Strategic and International Studies. When asked what excites her about being at Seventy2 Capital, Patricia said, “I’m excited to be joining Seventy2 Capital and the opportunity to provide my clients with more personalized services and the greater flexibility of a boutique independent wealth management practice.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

Legal Disclaimer:

