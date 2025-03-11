Seventy2 Capital announces five new team members joining their Red Bank, NJ office

I am excited about joining the team at Seventy2 Capital and being a part of the organization that is focused on growth and client development.” — Kevin Nohilly, Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that five new team members will be joining their Red Bank, NJ office:

• Kevin Nohilly- Executive Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Anthony J. Collora – Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Gabriel D. Simon – Vice President & Financial Advisor

• John Tirrell – Vice President & Financial Advisor

• Brett Leschack – Senior Registered Wealth Associate

Tom Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital’s President and Co-Founder, said, “We are thrilled to be adding five new members to our Red Bank office. Since its opening in 2024, the office has been one of our fastest growing. Kevin Nohilly and his team will bring fresh perspectives and a new client base that will allow Seventy2 Capital to continue growing and providing sound financial services to the Red Bank area. We are so excited for them to get started!”

Kevin, Anthony, Gabriel, and John approach wealth management from an overall perspective, striving to make clients’ lives easier through planning for retirement, educational expenses, charitable giving, insurance, and estate protection. They emphasize helping clients build, manage, preserve, and efficiently transfer their wealth. The team looks at each client’s unique financial situation in order to focus on creating customized solutions that address both short term needs and long term goals.

When asked what excites him most about joining Seventy2 Capital Kevin said, “I am excited about joining the team at Seventy2 Capital and being a part of the organization that is focused on growth and client development.”

Brett Leschack is joining Seventy2 Capital with this team as a Senior Registered Wealth Associate. Brett puts the client and their financial needs first, helping build relationships with clients and advisors to support them any way he can. Brett stays organized to make it easier for his clients and advisors to focus on achieving their financial goals.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

Legal Disclaimer:

