Kiteworks Achieves FedRAMP High Ready Status for Secure Gov Cloud, Expanding Federal Security Capabilities

Strategic milestone builds upon company's FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, positioning Kiteworks to serve agencies with the most sensitive data requirements.

Achieving FedRAMP High Ready status demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the highest levels of security for our government customers handling mission-critical and sensitive data.” — Frank Balonis, CISO and SVP of Operations at Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), today announced that its Kiteworks Secure Gov Cloud has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Ready status. This significant achievement follows an independent assessment by Coalfire Systems, a recognized Certified Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), and approval of the Readiness Assessment Report by the FedRAMP Program Management Office on February 20, 2025.The FedRAMP High Ready designation represents a critical milestone in Kiteworks’ commitment to serving federal agencies with the most stringent security requirements. FedRAMP High impact level is designed for cloud systems managing information where breaches could cause severe harm to federal operations, including national security systems, emergency services, and critical infrastructure.“Achieving FedRAMP High Ready status demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the highest levels of security for our government customers handling mission-critical and sensitive data,” said Frank Balonis, CISO and SVP of Operations at Kiteworks. “By building upon our established FedRAMP Moderate Authorization [Kiteworks Federal Cloud] that we’ve maintained since 2017, alongside our comprehensive suite of international security validations, we’re positioning ourselves to serve the complete spectrum of federal security needs—from civilian agencies to defense and intelligence communities with more rigorous requirements.”Kiteworks’ dual-tier approach to FedRAMP compliance offers federal agencies flexible options based on their specific security needs. The company’s Federal Cloud service, which received FedRAMP Moderate Authorization in June 2017 and has maintained this certification for nearly eight years, supports agencies handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and other sensitive but unclassified data. In addition to FedRAMP compliance, Kiteworks is also validated for SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018, and the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP). With Secure Gov Cloud’s progression toward High authorization, Kiteworks now provides a pathway for agencies with more demanding security requirements.Understanding FedRAMP Impact LevelsFedRAMP categorizes cloud services into three impact levels—Low, Moderate, and High—based on the potential consequences of a security breach. While the Moderate baseline requires implementing 325 security controls, the High impact level mandates adherence to 421 controls—nearly 30% more—encompassing advanced encryption, physical access restrictions, and personnel vetting.The High impact level represents the pinnacle of cloud security certification for U.S. federal unclassified data. As of February 2025, the FedRAMP Marketplace lists approximately 80 cloud service offerings at the High impact level, with only 48 fully authorized, highlighting the exclusivity and rigorous nature of this designation.Strategic Value for Federal AgenciesFederal agencies spent $11 billion on cloud services in 2024, with high-impact systems representing 40% of expenditures. For these agencies, Kiteworks Secure Gov Cloud offers essential data security capabilities, including:• Private cloud deployment with dedicated environments• Comprehensive secure file transfer and sharing functionality• Extensive encryption and access controls• Seamless integration with government security systemsThe platform’s emphasis on secure content communications aligns with federal initiatives to protect sensitive information while enabling collaboration across agencies and with external partners.“As federal agencies increasingly move sensitive workloads to the cloud, they require partners who understand the unique security challenges of government operations,” added Balonis. “Our progression toward FedRAMP High authorization reflects our deep commitment to supporting the government’s most security-sensitive missions while providing the efficiency and collaboration benefits of modern cloud solutions.”About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for over 35,000 global enterprises and government agencies.

