Kiteworks and BigID Partner to Operationalize Data Security From Discovery to Enforcement

Integration aligns BigID’s enterprise-wide DSPM discovery and classification with Kiteworks’ automated policy enforcement to protect sensitive data

Pairing BigID’s discovery with Kiteworks’ automated enforcement turns labels into action—protecting data in motion and in use without slowing the business.” — David Byrnes, VP of Global Channels at Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced a technology partnership with BigID , which enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk and high-value data spanning hybrid and cloud environments, with continuous data policy enforcement for email, file sharing, managed file transfer (MFT), APIs, and secure data forms. The joint solution helps organizations protect sensitive data where it’s used and shared—not only where it’s stored—closing the long-standing gap between data security posture management (DSPM) visibility and downstream control.This partnership brings a data-centric defense model that connects BigID’s deep data intelligence with Kiteworks’ automated enforcement. BigID continuously discovers and classifies sensitive data across the entire enterprise estate—on-premises, cloud, and SaaS—applying granular sensitivity labels and risk insights. These inputs flow directly into the Kiteworks Private Data Network , where they drive automated, context-aware controls such as encryption, watermarking, next-generation digital rights management (DRM), role-based access control (RBAC), attribute-based access control (ABAC), or blocking when sensitive content is shared. Controls activate only when required, maintaining both security and productivity. All resulting interactions are captured in unified, immutable audit logs to streamline regulatory reporting and incident response.“Once Enterprises know what’s sensitive, they need to control how it’s shared,” said David Byrnes, VP Global Channels at Kiteworks. “Pairing BigID’s discovery with Kiteworks’ automated enforcement turns labels into action—protecting data in motion and in use without slowing the business.”“BigID gives customers the visibility to know what data matters most,” said Jim Brown, Sr. Director Global Partner Management, BigID. “Kiteworks turns that insight into real-time controls when data is shared. That’s how you cut risk without slowing collaboration.”Key Integration Capabilities● DSPM-Driven Policy Enforcement: BigID’s labels (including Microsoft Purview Information Protection [MIP]) are ingested by the Kiteworks Data Policy Engine to automatically enforce sharing rules based on data type and risk.● Automated, Risk-Based Controls: Apply encryption, watermarking, next-generation DRM, RBAC/ABAC, and blocking based on label + sender + recipient context.● Unified Audit and Compliance: Centralized, immutable audit of every access, share, and modification streamlines reporting for GDPR, HIPAA, CMMC 2.0, SOX, and more.● Third-Party and Supply-Chain Protection: Enforcement persists during external collaboration to reduce exposure in vendor and partner ecosystems.“Security teams have invested in DSPM, and now they can further operationalize it,” sums up Byrnes. “BigID identifies the risk; Kiteworks applies the controls and proves it with end-to-end audit.”“Enterprises need comprehensive discovery coupled with enforcement that follows the data,” adds Brown. “Our partnership further operationalizes BigID’s award-winning data security: labels and risk context become automatic policy for external sharing.”The joint solution leverages existing BigID deployments—no re-architecture required—and supports Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) label ingestion out of the box. Deeper API-level integrations are available to extend the full breadth of BigID’s discovery and classification into Kiteworks enforcement workflows.For more information, download the joint solution brief here About BigIDBigID helps organizations connect the dots in data & AI: for security, privacy, compliance, and AI data management. BigID enables customers to find, understand, manage, protect, and take action on high-risk & high-value data, wherever it lives.Customers use BigID to reduce their AI & data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and understand their data throughout their entire data landscape: from the cloud, on-prem, and everywhere in between.BigID has been recognized for innovation as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; named to the Forbes Cloud 100; the Inc 5000 for 4 consecutive years; the Deloitte 500 for 4 consecutive years; Market Leader in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM); Leader in Privacy Management in the Forrester Wave; and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.

