Marketing & Revenue Generating Technology Used By The Top Waste Management Companies Today

The report provides valuable insights by comparing these industry-specific findings with global technology adoption trends.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CurbWaste Releases Groundbreaking Report on Marketing Technologies Used by U.S. Waste Management Companies

CurbWaste, a leading provider of waste management software solutions, today unveiled an extensive report based on a survey of nearly 1,500 U.S. waste management companies, revealing the critical marketing technologies that are driving their business success.

This groundbreaking study identifies the most utilized AdTech and MarTech platforms across 13 essential categories, including Web Analytics, Retargeting Platforms, Conversion Optimization Tools, Email Marketing Solutions, and Social Media Networks. Key insights from the report demonstrate that while Google Analytics remains universally used among these companies, many supplement it with advanced tools like LinkedIn Insights, HotJar, and HubSpot Analytics for deeper audience understanding.

The research also shows lower-than-average adoption rates for dedicated Data Management Platforms (DMPs) and specialized retargeting tools compared to global benchmarks, signaling significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the industry.

Additional notable findings include:

Web Analytics - All the waste management companies surveyed are using Google Analytics to track website traffic. Interestingly, in addition to Google Analytics, these companies are leveraging 2-3 additional tools to gain deeper insights into their visitors.

Audiende Data Management Platforms - Only one out of three waste management companies is currently leveraging a dedicated Data Management Platform (DMP) solution.

Retargeting Platforms - Only 25% of waste management companies employ dedicated retargeting tools, primarily relying on basic Google Retargeting solutions.

Programmatic Display Advertising - Globally, there are over 50 solutions in this category, and every waste management company on our list is leveraging at least one of these tools. Google leads the pack, with 71% of companies in our sample using it as their primary media buying tool. The diversity of platforms adopted is significant, with nearly 40 different media buying platforms being used by the companies on our list.

Live Chat & Call Tracking - Approximately 30% of companies in our sample leverage live chat tools on their websites. According to CampaignMonitor, live chat tools have the potential to increase website conversions by 20%. However, the adoption rate for call tracking technology is also low, at just 12%.

Conversion Optimization - Roughly only 8% of companies on our list have implemented and are leveraging this type of technology. There are nearly 200 platforms and tools within these three categories. The 8% of companies that have invested in this category are utilizing 24 different tools to improve their conversion rates.

By comparing these specific industry insights with global adoption trends, the report offers waste management businesses actionable data to enhance their marketing strategies, improve customer acquisition, and increase revenue.

This report is designed to empower waste management companies by showcasing how industry leaders effectively leverage technology to generate tangible results. Our goal is to provide data-driven insights that help businesses in our community succeed and grow.

Waste management professionals interested in leveraging the latest in AdTech and MarTech innovations can explore the full report and discover the technologies shaping today's most successful waste management companies.

Full copy of the report is here.

Learn more about CurbWaste

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.