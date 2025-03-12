King Cherry to Perform as Direct Support for Stone Temple Pilots at Arizona Bike Week

King Cherry Band Members from left to right: Arturo Sosa, Brian Jennings, Rachel Bello and Marshall Benson. Photo Credit: Adam Messler King Cherry front man Brian Jennings. Photo Credit: John Roland

King Cherry is set to rock the Southwest's biggest motorcycle rally, with a line-up that includes headliners Stone Temple Pilots and Five Finger Death Punch

It is such an honor to be chosen as direct support for Stone Temple Pilots. To have the opportunity to open for one of our favorite bands at such a high-profile event is truly a surreal experience.” — Brian Jennings

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast-rising Arizona based rock band King Cherry has been chosen as the direct support act for Stone Temple Pilots at this year’s Arizona Bike Week . Like the rock era that influenced them, the popular band’s edgy sound is comprised of catchy riffs, driving rhythms, and thought-provoking lyrics that resonate with music fans of all ages and backgrounds. King Cherry is set to ignite the RockYard stage at WestWorld Scottsdale on Thursday, April 3rd at 7:30 PM.Hailing from Phoenix, AZ, King Cherry has been making waves in the local music scene with their high-octane performances and original music . Drawing inspiration from the iconic rock music of the 1990’s and early 2000’s, the band is known for their unique blend of alternative rock, punk and metal. King Cherry has quickly gained a loyal following and critical acclaim for their nostalgic sound and captivating stage presence.Securing the opportunity to open for a world-renowned band at Arizona Bike Week is a significant milestone for King Cherry. Sharing the stage with such legendary musicians, less than a year after the band's inception, is a true testament to their talent and dedication. The band is excited at the prospect of showcasing their music to a broader audience at the event.According to King Cherry’s front man Brian Jennings, “It is such an honor to be chosen as direct support for Stone Temple Pilots. To have the opportunity to open for one of our favorite bands at such a high-profile event is truly a surreal experience. Sharing the stage with an iconic band like STP is a dream come true for King Cherry. We are beyond excited!”Arizona Bike Week attendees can look forward to an evening of non-stop entertainment as King Cherry amps up the crowd before the iconic headliner takes the stage. With their infectious energy and undeniable stage presence, King Cherry is primed to deliver a stellar performance that will leave audiences wanting more.Don't miss the chance to see King Cherry as they perform as direct support for Stone Temple Pilots at Arizona Bike Week. Get ready to rock out and experience the best of local talent alongside music legends, as these two powerhouse bands come together for a memorable concert experience.The 28th annual Arizona Bike Week motorcycle rally and music festival will take place at WestWorld of Scottsdale from April 2nd to April 6th. For more information on Arizona Bike Week, ticket sales, event schedule, and lineup details, visit www.azbikeweek.com About King Cherry:King Cherry is an Arizona-based band known for their captivating blend of 90’s inspired alternative rock, punk and metal. With an impressive catalog of all-original music and a sound that seamlessly fuses addictive hooks and hard-hitting riffs, King Cherry has been making waves in the music scene since its inception. Formed in 2024, the band consists of Brian Jennings on vocals and guitar, Arturo Sosa on drums, Rachel Bello on bass guitar and Marshall Benson on lead guitar and vocals. These talented musicians have shared the same stages as Thirty Seconds to Mars, Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons and more.With a reputation for electrifying live performances and a growing discography of acclaimed releases, King Cherry continues to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. The bands infectious sound, heartfelt lyrics and dynamic stage presence has garnered them a dedicated and fast-growing fan base.

King Cherry- The Last Bite (Official Lyric Video). The Last Bite official music video coming soon!

