World-Record Breaking Team Collaborates for Disabled Star’s First Feature Film Role

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disabled performer Pekka Luodeslampi—once unable to get out of bed due to a central nervous system disorder and now a world-renowned social media star—is the focus of an upcoming groundbreaking independent film titled “We Don’t Say Retard Anymore”.

Despite extraordinary health challenges, Pekka “Y-Man” Luodeslampi, has triumphed to become a three-time Guinness World Record holder and a social media sensation with over 100 million views. The film—directed by Tez Frost, an award-winning Australian filmmaker and Disney alum—is scheduled for an anticipated world release on March 22nd 2025. In the lead-up to the release, fans are invited to sign up for free to access exclusive content, including a special behind-the-scenes documentary.

“Pekka’s journey is nothing short of awe-inspiring,” says Tez Frost, who also set a Guinness World Record with a previous film. “His undying faith, resilience, and ability to connect with millions worldwide deserve the spotlight, and this film is a tribute to overcoming obstacles—physically, spiritually, and creatively.”

Key Highlights:

• Pekka’s Incredible Story: Overcoming a life-altering disorder, amassing millions of online fans, and earning three Guinness World Records.

• Faith-Based Focus: The film offers an uplifting message of hope, grounded in Pekka’s devout Christian faith.

• Director Tez Frost: An Australian award-winning filmmaker who has worked with Disney and previously broken a Guinness World Record in film.

• Exclusive Sign-Up Offer: Audiences can access a behind-the-scenes documentary and special surprise content by signing up on the official website (details below).

Why This Film Matters

• Disability Representation: Brings attention to the achievements and potential of disabled performers, fostering greater inclusivity in storytelling.

• Inspirational Themes: Ideal for faith-based communities seeking movies with uplifting, real-life stories of perseverance and hope.

• Record-Breaking Collaboration: Two Guinness World Record breaking artists—Pekka Luodeslampi and Tez Frost—unite to create a powerful narrative of overcoming challenges.

“This project is all about celebrating the spirit of resilience,” adds Tez. “I want the world to witness Pekka’s brilliance. I believe everyone can learn something profound from him.”

How to Sign Up for Exclusive Content

To receive first access to the behind-the-scenes documentary, sneak peeks, and special updates on the film’s upcoming world release, visit https://bit.ly/y-man and join the mailing list. Supporters will be the first to know about screening dates, bonus material, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

