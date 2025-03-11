ÉTS Chinook, Milwaukee and Outillage Placide Mathieu: A visionary collaboration for innovation and sustainable mobility

Chinook project, Milwaukee and Outillage Placide Mathieu : an alliance to provide tomorrow’s engineers with tools needed to create transportation solutions.

We are proud to contribute to the training of the next generation of engineers. By supporting the Chinook team, we are investing in the future of our community.” — Mr. Vincent Mathieu, General Manager of Outillage Placide Mathieu

BELOEIL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commitment, excellence and mutual assistance are at the heart of an inspiring collaboration between students from the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS) Chinook project Milwaukee and Outillage Placide Mathieu . Together, these three partners combine know-how, passion and technology to provide tomorrow’s engineers with the tools they need to create sustainable transportation solutions.A partnership based on shared valuesThe Chinook project, led by ÉTS students, embodies this synergy. Determined to push the boundaries of engineering, these young talents are designing a revolutionary wind-powered vehicle designed to compete on the international stage. To support them in this quest for innovation, Milwaukee Canada and Outillage Placide Mathieu have provided them with cutting-edge tools that enable precision manufacturing and optimized resource management.A strategic alliance for excellenceThe partnership between Milwaukee Tool Canada and Club Chinook began when Ms. Marie Secco, a marketing representative at Milwaukee, was asked by the club to help them acquire tools for their annual project, Chinook 12.Curious about the initiative, Ms. Secco visited the students and was immediately impressed by their passion and commitment. After observing their work up close, she understood that a collaboration between Milwaukee and the ÉTS Chinook Club would be beneficial for both parties, by stimulating innovation and the development of students’ skills. The club then prepared bids and, with the support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, decided to submit a sponsorship request to equip itself with Milwaukee tools.High-performance tools to push the limitsSince winter 2024, this support has resulted in a contribution including, among other things, the PACKOUT™ modular system, which has transformed the logistics of parts and tools during competitions. This mutual assistance perfectly illustrates Outillage Placide Mathieu’s philosophy: providing the best tools to the best talents so that they can excel.“We were able to optimize and perfect a project that is close to our hearts, thanks to this partnership. It has allowed us to develop our skills and gain in efficiency,” emphasizes Laurent Charette, a student at ÉTS.The Racing Aeolus 2024 competition in the Netherlands demonstrated the concrete impact of this collaboration. Thanks to the improvements made by the students, the vehicle’s weight was reduced by 20% and its aerodynamics optimized. Milwaukee tools like orbital sanders were essential for preparing the carbon fiber surfaces, while other precision equipment helped assemble a more capable chassis and improve the braking system.In addition, other tools, such as the M18 FUELTM Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Kit and the M18TM Oscillating Multi-Tool Saw, were used in various aspects of manufacturing, demonstrating their versatility and reliability in a demanding prototyping environment.A Vision for the FutureThis project is not just a competition. It embodies a strong commitment to sustainability and training the engineers of tomorrow. In 2025, the Chinook team is taking on an even more ambitious challenge with a complete redesign of the rear of the vehicle, including a titanium chassis, rear axle and new transmission. Through this three-way collaboration, these students can push the boundaries of innovation and build real-world solutions for a more efficient and sustainable world.A shared commitment to excellence and satisfactionOutillage Placide Mathieu and Milwaukee share the same vision: to provide young talents with the tools and support they need to give their best. This alliance is based on excellence, mutual assistance and satisfaction in a job well done, values that drive Outillage Placide Mathieu every day.To learn more about the Chinook project and its progress, visit the official website of the Chinook Team.

