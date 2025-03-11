WaterStep Brings Safe Water Projects to Every Prison in Kenya, Increasing Hygiene Standards and Saving Lives

WaterStep is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement: every prisoner in Kenya now has access to safe drinking water in all of the country’s 135 prisons.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaterStep, a global leader in safe water innovation, is proud to announce a groundbreaking achievement: every prisoner in Kenya now has access to safe drinking water in all of the country’s 135 prison facilities. This achievement marks a significant milestone in WaterStep’s ongoing efforts to address water access in key institutions where vulnerable populations often face limited access to safe water.

With more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record in 72 countries, WaterStep has impacted more than 15 million people worldwide. Since 2013, WaterStep has implemented 1,380 projects in Kenya, bringing safe water to nearly 5 million people. Those projects have been in schools, hospitals, clinics, churches, community centers, and within women’s empowerment groups. WaterStep works in all 47 counties in the country.

Now, WaterStep has scaled its patented technology and trademarked programs across an entire sector of the country that has an estimated 57,000 inmates and 30,000 staff members, demonstrating how systemic improvements in safe water access create lasting change in entire communities.

The prison system has seen a reduction in deaths and disease outbreaks and has saved money on healthcare treatment because of the effort. It has also freed up time for corrections officers to focus on their mandate – rehabilitation.

“What WaterStep is doing is enormously beneficial to us — enormously,” said Madame Dr. Salome Beacco, Principal Secretary of the State Department for Correctional Services, Kenya. “It is impactful, and it is practical.”

WaterStep safe water systems have increased hygiene standards and helped control disease because prisoners now have a regular supply of safe water. They’re also saving time.

“People don't have to walk long distances to look for water from rivers,” Madame Dr. Beacco said. “And that takes a lot of time to get, and also, maybe the water is contaminated. So, time is not wasted on such things. And therefore, these inmates and officers can focus on rehabilitation programs like carpentry, welding, knitting, tailoring, and then formal education. Last year alone, we had 29 officers and inmates graduating with a degree in law. Why? Because we are not spending our time going to look for water.”

Three years ago, Humphrey Muchuma, country director of WaterStep Kenya, visited a friend in prison and witnessed the deplorable conditions there. No one had access to safe water, and prisoners often didn’t bathe for months. Humphrey made it his personal mission to change that.

“After serving prisoners and ensuring they get safe water, I have come to realize that no matter who we are or where we come from, we're all entitled to the basic human right of clean water to drink because water is life and health,” he said.

Mark Hogg, founder and CEO of WaterStep, called this achievement a watershed moment in the history of the organization.

“This milestone in Kenya shows that with the right solutions, we can impact entire systems,” he said. “Scaling our efforts across networks like prisons not only improves individual lives but strengthens communities as a whole. Our work in Kenya is a testament to how safe water can transform public health, and we’re excited to bring this model to other regions and countries.”

In 2025, WaterStep is expanding its reach both in Kenya and in additional countries, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Malawi, Guyana, Papua New Guinea, and Colombia. To further these efforts, WaterStep is seeking new partnerships with NGOs, governments, and private businesses.

“We believe that safe water is a fundamental human right,” said Zac Tossou, Chief of Programs at WaterStep, a native of Senegal. “As we continue to grow, we invite partners from all sectors to join us in making safe water a reality for every community —whether in prisons, hospitals, or schools or other broad sectors of society.”

ABOUT WATERSTEP

WaterStep is a U.S.-based INGO and a registered NGO in Kenya that focuses on sustainable solutions to the world’s WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) crisis. Since 1995, WaterStep has evolved from a small service organization to a global leader in safe water technology and innovation.

WaterStep has developed simple tools, patented technology, and effective training to empower people and communities to solve their own water and sanitation needs. We provide expert solutions for places where infrastructure is fragile and execution challenges are particularly difficult, especially in slums, rural villages, and in communities responding to natural and manmade disasters. Using our equipment, which has received certification from the Kenyan Bureau of Standards, we teach people how to use salt, nearly any source of water, and a 12v power source to make safe drinking water for the long term.

WaterStep’s WASHUp program combines safe water and disinfectant technology, and health and hygiene education because safe water in a dirty cup is no longer safe, and dirty hands spread disease. Our disaster relief program offers scalable safe water and disinfectant access during disasters because no one should have to worry about whether their water is safe during an emergency.

For more information, interview requests, partnership opportunities, or to support WaterStep’s global mission, please visit www.waterstep .org or contact Kristina Goetz, VP of Global Content at WaterStep by phone or WhatsApp +1 917 684 9814 or by email at kristina.goetz@waterstep.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.