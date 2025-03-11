Energy Infrastructure Development Fuels the Growth of the Line Heaters Market

Shale oil/gas activity, govt initiatives, lower maintenance, safety regulations, and line heaters' ease, reliability, cost-effectiveness drive market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Line Heaters Market ," The line heaters market was valued at $20.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.Line heaters are the production and processing equipment which ensure satisfactory rate of production in industry. Line heaters are crucial equipment in the oil and gas industry to prevent the hydration of gases. The development of heaters started in the nineteenth century, and equipment development followed. Manufacturers are doing the modification to design which helps the line heaters to work efficiently and effectively in different industries.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53706 Line heater is a combination of three important elements which are liquid bath, fire tube and process coil. The key role of line heaters equipment is to lower the formulation of hydrate during the oil field operations. The pre-assembled line heaters include coil, heater and fuel gas system and have rated capacities from 1-4.0 MM BTU/hr. The customization in the line heaters can be done according to the application which increases the demand for line heaters in different end users.As per line heaters market forecast, changes in shale oil and gas exploration activity is one of the major factors influencing the growth in near future. Line heaters can boost efficiency, manage expenses, and lessen unplanned equipment and well shutdowns. Furthermore, the line heaters market size is expanding quickly due to the developments in the oil and gas drilling sector as well as the rise in popularity of high-power heating equipment.Adopting innovative techniques for flare elimination, mitigating fugitive emissions and addressing liquids and gas leaks are the key investment priorities for well site engineers which is boosting line heaters market trends. Favorable government initiatives for the adoption of line heaters at production site create the line heaters market opportunities in near future. Global demand for line heaters is being driven by efforts to reduce pipeline maintenance costs and tighten worker safety regulations in different regions.The line heaters maintain the temperature of the pipeline and firetube which helps to mitigate the losses through the leakage or failure which fuel the global line heaters market share. Line heater design gives engineers the flexibility to easily customize the thermal profile for each gas line application and allows quick prototyping to determine energy distribution requirements for process improvement which mitigate risk of loss. The new innovative line heaters not only lower the maintenance cost but also help reduce the environmental risk. This, in turn, boosts the global line heaters market growth.Connect To Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A53706 The line heaters market is segmented on the basis of type, size, end use and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into direct line heaters and indirect line heaters. On the basis of size, the market is divided into 1 MM BTU, 1.5 MM BTU, and 2 MM BTU. On the basis of end use, the market is categorized into oil and gas industry, chemical industry, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.On the basis of type, the indirect line heaters segment held significant share in terms of revenue and segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The demand for indirect line heater is increasing in global line heaters market as equipment is cost effective, and consumes less power, easy to install also help in reducing the downtime of production process . Surge in the demand for efficient heaters in oilfield upstream applications helps fuel the demand for indirect line heaters in the line heaters market.On the basis of size, the 1 MM BTU segment held major share in terms of revenue and segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The 1 MM BTU line heaters are widely accepted in the line heaters market. The 1 MM BTU line heaters are customizable and lower the energy consumption. The equipment does not wear out in extreme situations which increases its demand in the line heaters market.On the basis of end use, the oil and gas segment held dominant share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Oil and industry is projected to dominate the global line heaters market as the demand for line heaters is high in several applications of oilfield. Maintaining a prerequisite temperature according to fluid or gas is important for the production process in the oil and gas industry which fuels the demand for line heaters.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/line-heaters-market/purchase-options On the basis of region, the North America region held major share in terms of revenue and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in oil extraction projects in the U.S. is projected to drive the growth of the line heaters market in the country.The line heaters market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major players in the line heaters industry include Arc Energy., Forum Energy Technologies, Inc., ENERFLEX LTD., Integrated Flow Solutions, Inc., Inclusive Energy Ltd., Surplus Energy., Honeywell International Inc., Allmand Bros., Inc., Sigma Thermal Inc., 12:eleven Production Equipment Inc., and Aspire Energy Resources Inc., and others.Key Growth Factors Driving the Line Heaters MarketThe Line Heaters Market is expanding steadily, driven by rising energy demand and advancements in heating technologies. Here are the major factors fueling its growth:1️⃣ Increasing Oil & Gas Exploration and ProductionGrowing upstream and midstream activities require efficient flow assurance solutions.Line heaters play a critical role in preventing hydrate formation in natural gas and crude oil pipelines.2️⃣ Rising Natural Gas DemandGlobal shift toward cleaner energy is driving natural gas production and processing, increasing the need for line heaters.Expanding LNG infrastructure further boosts demand.3️⃣ Expansion of Midstream InfrastructurePipeline networks are growing, requiring line heaters to maintain optimal temperature and pressure.Increasing investment in gas processing plants supports market growth.4️⃣ Adoption of Advanced Heating TechnologiesInnovations in high-efficiency burners, automation, and smart monitoring improve operational reliability.Digitalization and IoT integration enhance temperature control and energy efficiency.5️⃣ Industrial Growth & Demand for Process HeatingIndustries such as chemicals, refineries, and power generation require line heaters for thermal management.Increasing demand for precise heating solutions in harsh environments is driving technology advancements.

