Skin Longevity Clinic Unveils Steps to Mitigate the Effects of Dangerous Toxic Chemicals from Synthetic Braiding Hair

Taking Steps to Mitigate the Effects of Dangerous Toxic Chemicals from Synthetic Braiding Hair

Consumer Reports found that Synthetic braiding hair have hidden risks. At Skin Longevity Clinic, we empower individuals with knowledge to help protect their scalp, skin, and long-term health.” — Dr. Marie-Ange D. Tardieu

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With synthetic braiding hair being a billion-dollar industry, concerns over its potential health risks have gained national attention. A recent Consumer Reports (CR) investigation found harmful chemicals, including carcinogens, lead, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), in 100% of tested braiding hair products. These alarming findings have prompted Skin Longevity Clinic to take action by educating the public and offering safe hair and scalp health solutions.Dr. Marie-Ange Tardieu, skin specialist, plastic surgeon, founder and medical director of Skin Longevity Clinic, emphasizes the need for awareness and proactive measures.“Synthetic braiding hair is a beauty staple, but consumers deserve to know about the hidden risks. At Skin Longevity Clinic, we believe in empowering individuals with knowledge and providing solutions to help protect their scalp, skin, and long-term health.”________________________________________The Hidden Dangers of Synthetic Braiding HairAccording to CR’s investigation, synthetic braiding hair samples contained dangerous levels of toxins, including:✅ Carcinogens – Linked to cancer, these chemicals were found in 100% of tested hair products.✅ Lead & Heavy Metals – 9 out of 10 products contained lead, which can damage the nervous system and brain function.✅ VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) – Found in all tested samples, these chemicals can cause respiratory issues, hormone disruption, and skin irritation.🔥 Heat Exposure Increases Risk: Many stylists use boiling water, flat irons, or lighters to seal braids—releasing toxic fumes that can be inhaled during styling.“We’ve seen patients with scalp inflammation, rashes, and respiratory issues after installing synthetic braids,” says Dr. Tardieu. “Long-term exposure to these chemicals could pose even greater risks.”________________________________________Skin Longevity Clinic’s Steps to Reduce Chemical ExposureTo help individuals minimize exposure to harmful chemicals, Skin Longevity Clinic recommends the following safer hair practices:✅ 1. Choose Non-Toxic Braiding HairOpt for plant-based and hypoallergenic alternatives:• 🌿 Rebundle – First-ever biodegradable braiding hair made from banana fiber.• 🌿 Nourie Hair – Eco-friendly, non-toxic synthetic hair free from harsh chemicals.• 🌿 Lillian Augusta Beauty – Black-owned brand producing organic and hypoallergenic braiding hair.🔍 Tip: Avoid synthetic hair brands that do not disclose their manufacturing ingredients.✅ 2. Pre-Wash Synthetic Hair Before UseSoaking braiding hair before installation can reduce chemical exposure:✔ Soak in lukewarm water & apple cider vinegar (2:1 ratio) for 30 minutes to 1 hour.✔ Rinse thoroughly & air dry before braiding.🚨 Warning: Vinegar soaking may not eliminate all toxins—perform this step in a well-ventilated area.✅ 3. Limit Heat Exposure to Synthetic HairAvoid sealing synthetic braids with boiling water or flat irons, as it releases harmful VOCs.✔ Use low-temperature water instead of boiling.✔ Consider braiding styles that don’t require heat sealing.✅ 4. Reduce Continuous Use of Synthetic BraidsAvoid back-to-back installations—take scalp breaks between styles to reduce long-term exposure.✔ Moisturize the scalp with natural oils (jojoba, almond, argan).✔ Alternate with natural hairstyles to minimize prolonged exposure.✅ 5. Recognize & Treat Symptoms of Chemical Sensitivity⚠ Warning Signs of Exposure:🔺 Persistent itching, burning, redness, or rashes on the scalp.🔺 Headaches, dizziness, or difficulty breathing.🔺 Breakouts along the neck and hairline.💡 If symptoms occur:✔ Remove the synthetic hair immediately.✔ Wash the scalp with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo.✔ Apply aloe vera or cortisone cream to reduce inflammation.✔ Consult a dermatologist or hair care specialist if symptoms persist.________________________________________A Call for Industry Transparency & Safer RegulationsDespite synthetic braiding hair’s widespread popularity, the beauty industry remains largely unregulated when it comes to chemical safety standards. Dr. Tardieu urges consumers to advocate for change:✊🏾 How You Can Take Action:✔ Report adverse reactions to the FDA MedWatch program ( www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch ).✔ Support brands that disclose ingredients and prioritize non-toxic manufacturing.✔ Demand industry transparency and regulatory oversight for safer hair care products.“Consumers should never have to choose between beauty and health. It’s time for industry accountability and safer options for everyone,” says Dr. Tardieu.________________________________________Skin Longevity Clinic: Your Partner in Scalp & Hair HealthAt Skin Longevity Clinic, we are committed to helping clients achieve healthy, beautiful hair and skin—without toxic exposure.💡 Need expert guidance? We offer:✔ Personalized Scalp & Hair Health Assessments✔ Dermatologist-Approved Treatments for Scalp & Skin✔ Safe, Non-Toxic Hair Care Recommendations📍 Visit Us: 30 East 40th Street, NYC📞 Call: 1-347-369-4530🌐 Learn More: https://skinlongevityclinic.com/ 💙 Your health is just as important as your hairstyle—choose wisely, stay informed, and protect yourself.________________________________________MEDIA CONTACT:📩 Dr. Marie-Ange D. Tardieu📧 info@skinlongevityclinic.com📞 1-347-369-4530📍 Skin Longevity Clinic📅 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

