TaxZerone Reminds Business Filers: One Week Left to File S-Corporation and Partnership Tax Forms

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the March 17, 2025, deadline approaches, TaxZerone is reminding businesses of the importance of timely tax filing. S-corporations (Form 1120-S), Partnerships (Form 1065), and other business entities required to file Form 1066, Form 3520-A, Form 8804, and Form 1042 must complete their submissions by the due date to avoid potential penalties and interest.For those who need additional time, businesses can file Form 7004 to request an automatic six-month extension. TaxZerone offers a streamlined, secure, and affordable e-filing solution for filing extension requests.Filing Form 7004 is a straightforward process:1. Sign up or sign in to your TaxZerone account.2. Click the “Start” button at the top of the page.3. Select Form 7004, follow the guided steps, and complete the filing.TaxZerone supports over 50 IRS tax forms across various categories, including information returns (e.g., W-2, 1099, ACA Forms), employment and payroll tax forms (94x series), extensions ( Forms 4868 , 7004, 8868, 8809), nonprofit forms (990 series), W forms (e.g., W-9), FinCEN BOIR reporting, and excise forms (Forms 2290, 8849).As an IRS-authorized e-file service provider, TaxZerone aims to simplify tax filing for businesses of all sizes, offering features such as:🔔Timely reminders about critical deadlines.📞A dedicated support team available via phone (in English and Spanish), email, and chat.💸The platform offers a pre-payment option that results in a 10% reduction of the filing fee. Fee structures are transparent, with no hidden charges. Click2File feature allowing repeat filers to copy prior-year return details with a single click.📤TaxZerone now supports bulk upload for Form 7004, making it easy to file for multiple clients at once, saving time and reducing errors.🎯An intuitive, user-friendly interface with clear instructions and guided steps.Alexia Zepeda, spokesperson from TaxZerone emphasized the importance of meeting the filing deadline: “Businesses that fail to file required tax forms or request an extension by March 17 risk facing penalties and interest from the IRS. We encourage all business filers to take advantage of this final week to ensure compliance and avoid unnecessary costs.”Filing an extension with TaxZerone is affordable, with a fee of $14.99 per Form 7004. Businesses looking to save on filing costs can use the code TZOEXT10 for a 10% discount on the filing fee.As the tax season progresses, TaxZerone continues to support businesses with a reliable, secure platform that prioritizes compliance and peace of mind. The company urges business filers not to wait until the last minute to file their tax forms or extension requests.About TaxZerone:TaxZerone is a leading IRS-authorized e-file service provider dedicated to simplifying the tax filing process for businesses. With a user-friendly platform and comprehensive form support, TaxZerone makes tax filing simple, secure, and affordable.For more information, visit www.TaxZerone.com

