Slider Zipper Pouch Market Growth, Trends & Industry Forecast, 2031 | Winpak Ltd., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global slider zipper pouch market garnered $13.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $25.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Download Sample Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8509 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global slider zipper pouch market based on Material, Type, End User, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on material, plastic segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global growlers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the paper segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.Based on type, the press to close segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global slider zipper pouch market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the slider zip segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.Based on end user, the food segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global slider zipper pouch market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cosmetic & personal care segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total slider zipper pouch market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and Europe.Purchase Inquiry:Leading Players:Leading market players of the global slider zipper pouch market analyzed in the research include Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Bemis Company,Inc., Berry Global Group,Inc., Clear View Bags Company Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Interflex Group Inc., International Plastics Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, Mondi,Printpack, Inc., Proampac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Winpak Ltd.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global slider zipper pouch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.📝𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:Lathe Machines MarketPipeline Monitoring Systems MarketRobotic Flexible Washer MarketU.S. CNC Machines MarketConstruction & Demolition Waste Recycling MarketRigid Plastic Packaging MarketConstruction 4.0 market

