Premier Health Group & BackSmart Partner to Expand Patient Care with Integrated Chiropractic & Medical Services

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Health Group (PHG), a leading provider of comprehensive healthcare solutions, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with BackSmart Wellness Center , a renowned chiropractic and wellness clinic based in Edison, NJ. This collaboration bridges the gap between Chiropractic and Physical Therapy care to additional Medical services, ensuring a holistic, patient-centered approach to health and wellness.Through this partnership, BackSmart patients now have direct access to Premier Health Group’s specialized medical services, providing a seamless transition between chiropractic care and medical treatments for more comprehensive health solutions.What This Means for BackSmart PatientsExpanded Access to Premier Health Group’s Services, Including:• Comprehensive Wellness & Functional Medicine – Hormone therapy, metabolic assessments, and preventative health solutions.• Vein & Vascular Treatments – Non-invasive solutions for varicose veins, heavy legs, and circulation issues.• Sleep Evaluations & Sleep Apnea Treatment – FDA-approved GLP-1 treatments such as Zepbound for sleep apnea and metabolic health.• Hernia & General Surgery – Access to expert surgical consultations and procedures.• Pain Management & Orthopedic Services – Advanced solutions for chronic pain and mobility issues.Why This Partnership MattersThis collaboration ensures continuity of care for BackSmart patients, enabling them to receive chiropractic and advanced medical treatments in one integrated system. Patients who require additional medical interventions beyond chiropractic care no longer need to search for external providers—PHG offers seamless coordination, ensuring that every patient gets the best possible treatment planDavid Del Vecchio DPT, CEO of Premier Health Group added:"This partnership with BackSmart initiates Premier’s development strategy of partnering with the best clinicians in a local market to improve the patient experience and clinical outcomes, while expanding services and locations for Premier."Jonathan Arad, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Officer of Premier Health Group, emphasized the impact of this partnership:"Our goal is to ensure patients receive well-rounded care. Many individuals who seek chiropractic treatments could also benefit from medical interventions like pain management, sleep studies, or metabolic health services. Through this partnership, we make it easier for BackSmart patients to receive the medical attention they need—without the hassle of navigating different healthcare providers."Michael Lagana DC, Founder of BackSmart Wellness Center, added:"At BackSmart, we believe in a holistic approach to health. This partnership allows us to extend our care beyond chiropractic solutions, providing our patients with access to medical expertise they can trust. Whether it’s managing chronic pain, improving sleep, or addressing metabolic issues, our patients can now receive comprehensive care tailored to their needs."How BackSmart Patients Can Access Premier Health Group Services• Easy Appointment Scheduling: BackSmart patients can now book consultations directly with Premier Health Group for medical treatments that complement their chiropractic care.• Dedicated Referral System: The BackSmart team will coordinate referrals to Premier Health Group for patients requiring additional medical services.• Seamless Care Coordination: PHG and BackSmart will work together to develop personalized treatment plans based on each patient’s health history and wellness goals.Interested BackSmart patients can schedule a consultation with Premier Health Group today by visiting Premier Health Group’s website or calling 1-877-544-0002.About Premier Health GroupPremier Health Group provides comprehensive, multidisciplinary healthcare services across the NJ & NY metro areas. Their Clifton, NJ outpatient and surgical center specializes in vein & vascular treatments, pain management, comprehensive wellness, plastic surgery, hernia & general surgery, and metabolic health solutions. Learn more at premier-healthgroup.com.About BackSmart Wellness CenterBackSmart Wellness Center, based in Edison, NJ, is a leader in chiropractic care, acupuncture, and physical therapy, offering drug-free, non-surgical solutions for back pain, trauma recovery, and overall wellness. Learn more at backsmart.net.

