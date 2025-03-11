New US Dedicated Server Offerings From Pine Hosting

Pine Hosting adds new configurations, including the powerful Ryzen 9800X3D, optimized for gaming performance.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pine Hosting has expanded its dedicated server lineup, introducing new configurations featuring AMD’s latest Ryzen 7000 and 9000 series processors. Among the new offerings is the Ryzen 9800X3D , a standout choice for gaming performance due to its enhanced 3D V-Cache technology.The Ryzen X3D series processors are known for their ability to deliver high frame rates and reduced latency, making them an optimal solution for game server hosting. Pine Hosting’s dedicated server hosting solutions provide users with high-performance hardware, premium networking, and competitive pricing, making them ideal choices for businesses, developers, and gaming communities.Beyond processing power, Pine Hosting maintains its commitment to network security and reliability. All dedicated servers now include Cosmicguard DDoS protection as a standard feature, mitigating potential disruptions and ensuring uninterrupted performance for users.This expansion reflects Pine Hosting’s dedication to providing high-performance, cost-effective hosting solutions. As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on delivering power, secure, and accessible hosting for both individual users and large-scale server networks. With the addition of the 9800X3D configuration, Pine Hosting continues to cater to high-performance computing needs, ensuring a seamless experience for gaming communities and demanding workloads.About Pine Hosting:Pine Hosting was founded to simplify game server hosting for users of all experience levels. Driven by a team of dedicated gamers, knowledgeable support staff, and experienced developers, Pine Hosting stands out for its attention to detail and exceptional customer service. Thanks to its focus on reliability, performance, and feature-rich offerings, the company has quickly become a favorite among first-time server owners and established server networks alike. Pine Hosting provides clients with top-tier hosting solutions powered by high-performance hardware and premium network blends. The intuitive Pine Panel ensures a seamless hosting experience, making it the ideal choice for all hosting needs.

