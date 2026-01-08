Courtney Soice Promoted to President of Hamilton

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hamilton , a full-service experiential and event marketing agency, is ushering in its next chapter of growth with the appointment of Courtney Soice as President, effective January 1. Formerly Chief Marketing Officer, Soice steps into the role following years of impactful leadership that helped shape the company’s brand, strategy, and industry presence. Dan Cantor will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton.Soice brings over fifteen years of proven success in marketing, engagement strategy, and business development, helping brands elevate their presence and drive meaningful results. Prior to joining Hamilton, she held a high-impact position at Ogilvy & Mather, where she developed a strong foundation in strategic marketing, brand leadership, and client engagement.Since joining Hamilton as an Account Director in 2017, Soice has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and evolution. In 2020, she assumed leadership of Hamilton’s marketing efforts as Marketing Director, establishing the company’s marketing foundation and building a scalable strategy to support business development and brand growth. Soice was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer in 2024, continuing her leadership of Hamilton’s integrated marketing strategy.As CMO, Soice oversaw all marketing initiatives, including strategic planning, brand development and awareness, demand generation, advertising, sales support, public relations, SEO, and competitive bidding. Under her leadership, Hamilton significantly elevated its presence within the experiential events and trade show industry.In her new role as President, Soice oversees all pre-sale functions across the organization, including business development, sales, strategy, creative, and marketing, with a focus on alignment, consistency, and continued growth.“I am thrilled that Courtney has decided to deepen her commitment to our family business. Her new role is mission-critical to our company’s next phase of development,” Cantor said.Beyond Hamilton, Soice is deeply involved in advancing the experiential industry. She serves on the U.S. Advisory Board for The Experiential Design Authority, is Vice President of the Women In Experiential (WIE) Board of Directors, and is President of the Experiential Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) Midwest Chapter.This leadership transition reflects Hamilton’s continued commitment to strategic growth, innovation, and excellence in experiential design and execution.About HamiltonHamilton is a full-service experiential and event marketing agency with a 75-year legacy creating immersive brand experiences for companies worldwide. We design, produce, and execute integrated experiences – exhibits, events, environments, and digital solutions – that drive meaningful connections between brands and their audiences.

