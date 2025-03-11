TST Fabrication and Machine Expands Norfolk Headquarters

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that TST Fabrication and Machine, a service-disabled, veteran-owned metal fabrication company, will invest $3 million to expand their existing Norfolk headquarters. The company fabricates sheet metal and manufactures machine parts for the Navy. The project will create 56 jobs.

“This investment is a testament to our thriving manufacturing sector and the skilled workforce that drives our economy forward,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The sheet metal and machine fabrication industries are vital to modern infrastructure, and this expansion will create jobs, boost innovation, and further establish Virginia as a hub for advanced manufacturing.”

“We look forward to seeing the positive impact this expansion will have on our community and the U.S. Navy, as well as Virginia’s continued economic growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “I would like to thank our partners at VEDP, the Hampton Roads Alliance, and the City of Norfolk for making this project possible.”

“We at TST Fab & Machine are thrilled to deepen our roots in Norfolk with this expansion,” said TST Fab & Machine President Matt Hemsley. “This $3 million investment not only signifies our commitment to the region but also reinforces our dedication to supporting the Navy and our national defense. I am incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the continued partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the City of Norfolk. Together, we are setting the stage for future growth, innovation, and job creation, enhancing our community and strengthening our contributions to America’s industrial and defense sectors.”

TST Fabrication and Machine was formed in 2021 through the acquisition of an existing metal fabrication shop in Norfolk and a machine shop in Chesapeake. It is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that specializes in precision machine shop services, custom sheet metal fabrication, laser cutting, welding, and painting. Materials include stainless steel, copper, nickel, bronze, titanium, and composites.

“Small business continues to be the life blood of our economy,” said Senator Angelia Williams Graves. “ I commend TST Fabrication and Machine for their tenacity and their ability to not only stay in business but to expand. I am proud to represent a city where our veterans can thrive and are contributing members of the business community."

“TST Fabrication and Machine’s expansion reflects Norfolk’s strong industrial and maritime economy,” said Delegate Bonita Anthony. “Small businesses are the foundation of our community, creating jobs and opportunities that sustain families. I welcome this investment and look forward to the opportunities it will bring for Norfolk’s workforce and local economy.”

“TST Fabrication and Machine’s decision to expand in Norfolk is a testament to our city’s thriving business environment and skilled workforce,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. “As a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, TST Fabrication embodies the resilience, innovation, and dedication that define our community. We are grateful for their commitment to growing in Norfolk, creating quality jobs, and strengthening our advanced manufacturing and defense sectors. This investment not only supports our economy but also honors the contributions of our veterans in both service and industry.”

“Congratulations to TST Fab & Machine on its expansion,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President and CEO Douglas L. Smith. “As a key contributor to Hampton Roads' industrial and maritime ecosystem, TST Fab & Machine strengthens the region’s advanced manufacturing and defense supply chain—sectors that are vital to national security and economic growth. The Hampton Roads Alliance is proud to support the City of Norfolk in fostering this company’s continued success and the skilled workforce that powers it."

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Hampton Roads Alliance and the City of Norfolk to secure the project for Virginia and will support TST Fabrication and Machine’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

The company’s headquarters are 1060 W 27th Street in Norfolk.