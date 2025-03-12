Impostrix Podcast Season 4 Champions Black Women Reclaiming Joy, Personal Autonomy, Wellness, and Soul-Care

Season 4 of Impostrix Podcast is out now

Women's History Month brings Season 4 Release of Impostrix Podcast, Encouraging Black Women to Rest, Recover from Chronic Stress, Prioritize Self, and Have Fun

This season is a radical act of care, featuring guests who embody self-investment and well-being, showcasing how radical self-care is essential for thriving and breaking free from chronic stress.” — Whitney Knox Lee

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impostrix Podcast , the critically acclaimed show dedicated to empowering professionals of color, returns with Season 4, centering on Black women reclaiming their time, energy, and power. Hosted by Whitney Knox Lee, Esq., this season dives into self-care and soul-care for Black women, healing from trauma and chronic stress, setting boundaries, and prioritizing joy.With Black women experiencing higher rates of chronic stress than their white counterparts—leading to long-term physical and mental health consequences—Season 4 is a response to these challenges, offering healing-centered conversations and actionable strategies for well-being for Black women who refuse to be everything for everyone—choosing instead to be everything for themselves.“Black women face immense pressure to give more, we are expected to give endlessly while receiving little in return,” says Whitney Knox Lee, host and creator of Impostrix Podcast. “This season is a radical act of care, featuring guests who embody self-investment and well-being, showcasing how radical self-care is essential for thriving and breaking free from chronic stress.”Featured Guests and TopicsSeason 4 features a powerful lineup of experts, entrepreneurs, and wellness practitioners, including:• Victoria Gibbs – Internationally recognized yoga and wellness leader, model, and Lupus awareness advocate• Tianna Trinidad – Entrepreneur, Nurse Practitioner, and PCOS coach• Kim Green – Award-winning copywriter (formerly with Def Jam Records), author, and writing coachEpisodes explore topics such as:✅ Radical rest and the importance of trauma recovery and grief processing for Black women✅ Reducing stress at all costs, because our lives depend on it✅ Setting boundaries through calendar detoxes and other tools to protect mental health and personal energy✅ Reclaiming dreams, joy, and fun as essential tools for soul careSince its launch, Impostrix Podcast has built a loyal audience by offering honest, solutions-driven discussions for professionals of color navigating imposter syndrome and career challenges. As part of the ALIVE Podcast Network, the show continues to amplify Black voices, ensuring these critical conversations reach a wider audience.Where to ListenNew episodes of Impostrix Podcast are released every Wednesday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, the ALIVE Podcast App, and all major podcast platforms. Subscribe to Impostrix Podcast to get weekly alerts of new episodes.For media inquiries, interview requests, sponsorship or collaboration opportunities, please contact:Whitney Knox Lee, Esq.Whitney@wknoxlee.comAbout Impostrix PodcastImpostrix Podcast is a platform dedicated to validating and empowering professionals of color navigating imposter syndrome and workplace challenges. Through deep, authentic conversations, the podcast provides listeners with tools, insights, and affirmations to reclaim their confidence and success on their own terms. The show is the 2024 recipient of the Black Podcasting Awards Best Business Podcast Award, and the 2024 recipient of the Best Society/Education Podcast from the Ear Worthy Indie Podcast Awards.Impostrix Podcast is created and hosted by Attorney Whitney Knox Lee, is the Founder of Wills for the People LLC , a legal practice providing Georgia residents with wills, trusts, and other estate planning services and focusing on BIPOC households and first-time estate planners.

Impostrix Podcast Season 4 Video Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

