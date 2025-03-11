Armenia Opens the First Eco-Friendly Data Center in the South Caucasus

VSDATA is introducing green computing innovations to the South Caucasus, announcing the opening of the region’s first eco-friendly data centre.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armenian company VSDATA is introducing green computing innovations to the South Caucasus, announcing the opening of the region’s first eco-friendly data centre by the end of 2025. The project aims to minimize its environmental impact by leveraging the climatic advantages of the Aragatsotn region. With the strategy based on renewable natural energy, VSDATA expects to reduce the carbon footprint by 30-50% compared to traditional data centers.The VSDATA project is developed following Tier-3 specifications, ensuring the data centre’s high reliability and resilience. The infrastructure includes two independent power lines and an innovative cooling system based on spring water. The centre will be connected to Yerevan with a 25 km fiber optic line.The unique location of the VSDATA in the gorge, where the air temperature is 5°C lower than surrounding areas, reduces the need for artificial cooling of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. In addition, its proximity to the North-South highway and only a 15-minute drive from Yerevan make it a strategic location for infrastructure and logistics development.VSDATA offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the needs of businesses in various industries. Specializing in server rack rental and cloud solutions, the data center provides 125 racks, including a VIP zone specifically designed for financial institutions. Additionally, VSDATA offers rack rental, cloud services (IaaS), colocation, cybersecurity, 24/7 support, backup solutions with Veeam, network connection, disaster recovery, CDN (Content Delivery Network), and S3 (Simple Storage Service).“The demand for data centers is growing due to increasing digitization, from the Internet of Things to AI. As a result, energy consumption by data centers has also significantly risen. That's why we decided to build a data center using green technologies to reduce electricity consumption and contribute to a more sustainable future,” mentioned Vladimir Shamirian, founder and CEO of VSDATA.Over recent years, Armenia has made remarkable strides in developing its IT sector, attracting the attention of major international corporations and investors being even called he world’s next tech hub by Forbes. The IT industry in the country is valued at around $250 million annually, with industry giants such as Microsoft, Google, Intel, IBM, Cisco, and Synopsys already established there.VSDATA is expanding its pool of investors and invites professionals with technical expertise to become partners in the data center project aimed at reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainable development.About the companyVSDATA is at the forefront of revolutionizing the data center industry by implementing green solutions that minimize environmental impact. With a commitment to sustainability, VSDATA strives to set new standards in energy consumption and resource management within the technology landscape.

