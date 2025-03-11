RedTeam Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Orlando, FL, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam, a leading provider of innovative SaaS solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Patrick Brien to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to optimizing its revenue-generating functions and accelerating growth.

Patrick has been a cornerstone of RedTeam’s success since joining the company two years ago as the Head of Sales and Customer Success. His exceptional leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in driving the company’s growth and customer satisfaction. In his new role Patrick will oversee an expanded portfolio, including Marketing.

“We are excited to see Patrick take on this expanded role,” said Craig Tate, CEO of RedTeam. “His deep understanding of our business and his proven track record make him the ideal candidate to lead our revenue-generating functions. The close coordination of Marketing, Sales, Implementation, Support, and Customer Success is crucial in a fast-moving SaaS environment, and Patrick’s leadership will ensure we can act swiftly and effectively.”

Patrick added, “I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time for RedTeam and the construction technology industry. I’m incredibly bullish on construction tech continuing to be one of the strongest and most resilient markets in technology. As the industry rapidly modernizes, RedTeam is positioned to lead the way—not just because of our innovative solutions, but because of our exceptional team and our unwavering commitment to our customers. We’ve built a culture that prioritizes customer success, and I’m excited to help drive our growth while continuing to deliver the best experience in the industry.”

With a robust product roadmap and a talented team, RedTeam is poised for significant growth in 2025 and beyond. The company remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers and partners, and these organizational changes will further enhance its ability to meet and exceed those expectations.

About RedTeam

RedTeam is a fast-growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. Its cloud-based solutions are designed to help contractors of all sizes overcome the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. Its suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. RedTeam has received multiple awards for its contributions to the construction industry and is a driving force in construction project management innovation. For more information about RedTeam, visit redteam.com.

