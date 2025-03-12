Unfair Advantage by Stefan Kalmund

Life’s Not Fair. Play It Better

Disruption isn’t a buzzword. It’s when your ideas make people feel uncomfortable—and then jealous.” — Stefan Kalmund

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed entrepreneur, corporate strategist, and private equity expert Stefan Kalmund has released his groundbreaking new book, UNFAIR ADVANTAGE: LIFE’S NOT FAIR. PLAY IT BETTER. This transformative guide challenges conventional wisdom about success, resilience, and strategic brilliance, offering readers a powerful playbook to rise above life’s obstacles and create their own advantages. The book is now available globally on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and all major book platforms.

In UNFAIR ADVANTAGE, Kalmund dissects the realities of power, leadership, and high-stakes decision-making, equipping professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs with unconventional yet proven strategies to outlive, outlearn, outgrow, outvalue, outperform, outcreate, and outlast their competition.

“You’ve already got what it takes to win. This book shows you how to turn that into unstoppable impact,” says Kalmund.

A New Playbook for Navigating Success

Drawing from decades of experience across boardrooms and global industries, Kalmund reveals how to:

• Build resilience and thrive in high-pressure environments

• Adapt and outlearn competitors in a rapidly shifting world

• Cultivate bold leadership and visionary decision-making

• Outperform and innovate beyond limits

• Leave a legacy that extends beyond personal success

Why Unfair Advantage Stands Out

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE isn’t just another success guide—it’s a strategic playbook for those who refuse to settle. Stefan Kalmund breaks down how to turn setbacks into strengths, navigate power dynamics, and create unstoppable momentum in business and life.

“A must-read for anyone ready to take control of their future.”

“This book doesn’t just inspire—it arms you with real strategies to win.”

For leaders, entrepreneurs, and game-changers, UNFAIR ADVANTAGE reveals what it really takes to stay ahead and build lasting success.



About the Author

Stefan Kalmund doesn’t just build businesses—he builds people.

With over 30 years in boardrooms, investment rounds, and billion-dollar decisions, Kalmund has helped transform companies into market leaders while mentoring individuals to unlock their own strategic edge. As the former CEO of a global tech company, he has worked closely with Hidden Champions, elite entrepreneurs, and some of the most successful firms in the world. His expertise lies in spotting unseen advantages—both in markets and in people.

Availability

UNFAIR ADVANTAGE was released globally on March 1, 2025, and is now available on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and all major book platforms.

Get your copy here: https://a.co/d/cQEjxEE

