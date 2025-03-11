AUDIENCE: Patient, Health Professional, Pharmacy, Immunology

ISSUE: As a precautionary measure, the following lots of Immune Globulin Intravenous (IGIV) and Immune Globulin Subcutaneous (IGSC) have been voluntarily withdrawn by the manufacturers due to a higher rate of allergic/hypersensitivity type reactions, some of which were considered medically significant.

Product Lot 

Date of Voluntary Withdrawal 

Expiration Date 

Manufacturer  

Xembify Lot # B01J108133 

10-Jan-2025 

30-Oct-2027 

Grifols 

Xembify Lot # B01J107803 

13-Jan-2025 

29-Oct-2027 

Grifols 

Bivigam Lot # 321524 

31-Jan-2025 

31-Jul-2027 

ADMA Biologics 

Panzyga Lot #L319C8261 

12-Feb-2025 

14-May-2026 

Octapharma 

Gamunex-C Lot #B01J112733 

19-Feb-2025 

8-Nov-2027 

Grifols 

Bivigam Lot # 321724 

27-Feb-2025 

31-Aug-2027 

ADMA Biologics 

BACKGROUND: Hypersensitivity and anaphylactic/anaphylactoid reactions are a known risk with immune globulin products.

RECOMMENDATIONS: 

  1. Please examine your stock immediately to determine if you have any vials from these lots. 

  2. If you have product from these lots, please cease use immediately. 

  3. Return the affected product to the point of purchase to receive replacement product.

[3/10/2025 - FDA Safety Communication]