Olivia Stevens Named 2025 Delaware State Finalist for Poetry Out Loud

Junior from Mount Sophia Academy to move on to National Finals in Washington, D.C.

Wilmington, Del. (March 11, 2025) – The Delaware Division of the Arts proudly announces Olivia Stevens, a student from Mount Sophia Academy, as the 2025 Delaware State Finalist for the 20th Annual Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest. Olivia captivated audiences and judges alike with her powerful recitations of “Sanctuary” by Jean Valentine, “Crossing the Bar” by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, and “Architect’s Watercolor” by Arthur Sze.

The State Finals, held at the Smyrna Opera House on February 20, 2025, featured an esteemed audience, including Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, elected state senators and representatives, and members of the Delaware State Arts Council. Eleven student finalists from across Delaware competed in two rounds of recitation, with five semifinalists advancing to a thrilling third round. The eleven students were: Cale Cooper (Delaware Valley Classical School), Trinity Gbolo (MOT Charter High School), Becca Hurwitz (Concord High School), Brooke Kennedy (Saint Mark’s High School), Abby Krape (Sanford School), Carmen Mestre-Tlacuatl (Delcastle Technical High School), Cathy Mosely (Hosgson Vo-Tech High School), Elias Olvera (Cape Henlopen High School), Kalor Pewee (First State Military Academy), Chase Reynolds (Sussex Academy of Arts and Sciences), and Olivia Stevens (Mount Sophia Academy).

Attendees were also treated to a special series of video addresses and reflections celebrating the impact of the program. Governor Matt Meyer and Secretary of Education Cynthia “Cindy” Marten shared messages of congratulations and encouragement, welcoming students and highlighting the significance of poetry in education and self-expression. Additionally, four previous Delaware State Finalists—Maiss Hussein (2023 and 2024), Natalie Kim Ramos (2022), Chelsea Anoyke-Agyei (2019), and Sam McGarvey (2018)—provided reflection videos, sharing how Poetry Out Loud has shaped their lives, strengthened their confidence, and opened doors to new opportunities in the arts and beyond. Their stories underscored the lasting impact of the program in fostering creativity, resilience, and a deep appreciation for the spoken word.

This marks Olivia’s second time competing in Poetry Out Loud and her first time securing the state championship title. As Delaware’s Poetry Out Loud State Champion, Olivia will receive a $200 award and will advance to the National Finals in Washington, D.C., on May 6-7, 2025, where she will compete against finalists from across the country for $50,000 in scholarships. Additionally, Mount Sophia Academy will receive a $500 stipend to support poetry materials for its students.

First Runner-Up Abby Krape of Sanford School and Second Runner-Up Brooke Kennedy of St. Mark’s High School also delivered outstanding performances. Abby will receive a $100 award, and Sanford School will receive a $200 stipend to further enrich its poetry curriculum.

“The Poetry Out Loud competition is a true testament to the power of language and performance, and we are thrilled to celebrate Olivia Stevens as this year’s state champion,” said Jessica Ball, Director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “Her dedication to poetry and storytelling shines through in her recitations, and we look forward to seeing her represent Delaware at the National Finals. We also applaud all the students who participated this year and encourage them to continue sharing their voices and honing their craft.”

A recording of the 2025 Delaware Poetry Out Loud State Finals is available on the Delaware Division of the Arts’ YouTube page.

Photos from the 2025 Delaware State Finals are available for media use. To request an interview with Stevens or any of the finalists, please email Andrew Truscott at Andrew.Truscott@delaware.gov.

##

About Olivia Stevens, State Finalist

Olivia Stevens, a junior from Mount Sophia Academy, is an aspiring writer and vocalist with a passion for storytelling. She has written and published a novel, The Locket Mystery, and is currently working on her second book. Her free verse poetry and short stories have won multiple awards and have been featured in national and regional literary journals. As a vocalist, Olivia has attended esteemed summer vocal academies, including the Boston University Tanglewood Institute. Beyond the arts, Olivia serves as captain of a FIRST robotics team that represented Delaware at the 2019 and 2021 World Competitions.

About Abby Krape, First Runner Up

Abby Krape is a junior at Sanford School. After graduating, she hopes to attend the University of Virginia or the University of Georgia. She would like to study Biochemistry during her undergraduate years before pursuing a career in the medical field as either a plastic surgeon or oncologist. Currently, she participates in a service club, student activities, and a pickleball club at her school, as well as competing in varsity diving and tennis. For her, poetry is an easy escape to momentarily leave reality and allow her imagination to run. She is excited to be here today to represent her school.

About Brooke Kennedy, Second Runner Up

Brooke Kennedy, a sophomore at Saint Mark’s High School, is a member of the school’s soccer, robotics, and cheerleading teams. She also participates in many of the school’s service clubs. Brooke enjoys mathematics and the sciences and is looking to pursue a career in astrophysics or engineering. She also enjoys writing and discovering herself through her own pieces, as well as those of others to whom she can connect. Poetry Out Loud has helped her to put her own thoughts into words through the poems of others, and she enjoys bringing these works to life.

About Poetry Out Loud

Poetry Out Loud, presented in partnership with the Delaware Division of the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, encourages high school students to engage with great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. Now in its 20th year, the program has reached more than 4.4 million students nationwide, fostering a love for poetry and enhancing students’ public speaking and critical thinking skills. For more information about Poetry Out Loud and how schools can participate, visit arts.delaware.gov/poetry-out-loud.

About the Delaware Division of the Arts

The Delaware Division of the Arts is an agency of the State of Delaware. Together with its advisory body, the Delaware State Arts Council, the Division administers grants and programs that support arts programming, educate the public, increase awareness of the arts, and integrate the arts into all facets of Delaware life. Funding for Division programs is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about the Delaware Division of the Arts, visit arts.delaware.gov or call 302-577-8278.